Who is Jacob Tilton? All you need to know about the PGA Tour golfer

Jacob Tilton is currently playing at the 2023 RSM Classic. After the end of the first round, he was placed at the bottom of the leaderboard, having scored nine over par 79 on Thursday at Sea Island Seaside Course.

Born on September 4, 1990, in Smyrna, Georgia, the American golfer primarily plays on mini-tours. He completed his Bachelor of Liberal Studies in 2013 from Armstrong State University.

After a successful collegiate-level golf career, Jacob Tilton decided to turn professional in 2013. In his professional career spanning almost a decade, he has played in many sub-golf tours such as Open Golf Atlanta, Hopkins Tour, and the Swingthought Tour.

He was also associated with other golf tours in America, such as the Swingthought.com Tour, Florida Professional Golf Tour, and Open Golf Atlanta in 2015. However, a wrist injury kept him for playing many matches on those tours.

Jacob Tilton is also a PGA Teaching Professional and junior Golf Leader at the Ansley Golf Club, which he joined in April 2017.

"To be able to play the game I love" - When Jacob Tilton opened up on what motivates him to play golf

Back in 2016, Tilton tried his hands on the qualifying school for the PGA Tour of Latinoamerica. Despite turning pro nearly three years prior, he was yet to play on any reputed golf Tour.

When asked about the same in an interview, he shared the source of his motivation. Jacob Tilton said that the game of golf had been evolving over time, with many young players chasing their dreams, while playing alongside seasoned veterans. He stated (as quoted by savannahnow):

"The level of competition is great in professional golf, and each and every event I tee it up in, I see great players that just graduated college and are chasing their dreams just like I am. I also see guys who have been playing professional golf for 15 years."

Jacob Tilton also said that he had seen people playing professional golf for more that 15 years or so. However, to forge a career by playing the sport he loved motivated him to continue to play the sport.

"To be able to play the game I love for a living and have the opportunity to reach my dream is enough motivation for me to keep pushing myself to try and make that dream a reality," he said.

Tilton finally made his PGA Tour debut at the ongoing RSM Classic 2023.