Who is Jim Herman? All you need to know about the American golfer

American golfer Jim Herman is a part of the ongoing Shriners Children's Open 2023.

Born on November 5, 1977, in Cincinnati, Ohio, Jim Herman's journey began at the University of Cincinnati. His collegiate golfing career paved his way into professional golf.

Herman turned professional in 2000 and initially honed his skills on the mini-tour circuit, specifically on the Golden Bear Tour, from 2001 to 2004. These early years provided him with valuable experience. He served as an assistant golf professional at several golf clubs.

Herman qualified for the Nationwide Tour, where he competed in 2008, 2009, and 2010, and later in 2012. His time on the Nationwide Tour was marked by a remarkable victory at the 2010 Moonah Classic in Australia.

In 2011, Herman became a PGA Tour rookie as he was no stranger to the big stage, having previously participated in the U.S. Open in 2010.

A look at Jim Herman's achievements

Jim Herman of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the first round of the Shriners Children's Open (Image via Getty)

Jim Herman has enjoyed a successful career on the PGA Tour, with several notable achievements.

Herman secured his first PGA Tour victory in 2016 at the Shell Houston Open. With a final round score of 68, he ultimately finished with a 15-under-par total. The victory was hard-fought, resulting in a one-shot win over Henrik Stenson.

Herman's successful performance at the tournament earned him an invitation to the Masters Tournament, marking his first appearance at Augusta National. Following his win at the Shell Houston Open, Herman achieved a career-high world ranking of 68th.

Herman added another PGA Tour victory to his name, securing the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky in 2019. The tournament concluded with Herman carding a two-under 70 in the closing round, ultimately finishing at a remarkable 26 under overall. It was then followed by a win at the Wyndham Championship in 2020.

The American is now aiming to have a great run at the Shriners Children's Open 2023 at the TPC Summerlin.