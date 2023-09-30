Who is Joe LaCava caddying for now? Tiger Woods’ former bagman’s current partner explored

Joe LaCava, best known for his lengthy stint as Tiger Woods' caddie, became the man on the bag for American golfer Patrick Cantlay. After dedicating 12 years of his career to Woods, LaCava made a significant career move by joining forces with Cantlay.

This caddie-player partnership between LaCava and Cantlay came to fruition in April 2023. Cantlay had previously been working with his long-time caddie Matt Minister until parting ways, following the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. LaCava's vast experience and knowledge of the game, gained over nearly four decades, made him an attractive choice for Cantlay.

He has worked alongside prominent players, including Fred Couples and Dustin Johnson, throughout his storied career. LaCava is currently partnered with Patrick Cantlay at the 2023 Ryder Cup. Cantlay, ranked fifth in the world, engaged in a Ryder Cup duel for the ages against renowned golfer Rory McIlroy. The two were paired with Matt Fitzpatrick and Wyndham Clark in the final fourballs of the second day's play.

Cantlay's clutch performance proved pivotal as he drained a remarkable 43-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole, securing a 1-up victory over Northern Ireland's McIlroy and England's Fitzpatrick.

With the United States trailing 10.5-5.5 after two days of intense competition, the stage is set for a dramatic final day of action at the 44th Ryder Cup.

Joe LaCava engages in a heated argument with Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry

Rory McIlroy of Team Europe speaks with Joe LaCava on the 18th green during the Saturday afternoon fourball matches of the 2023 Ryder Cup (Image via Getty)

Joe LaCava was at the center of a heated argument involving European stars Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry. The incident unfolded immediately after the conclusion of the final Ryder Cup match on Saturday, September 30.

Patrick Cantlay's clutch performance, sealed with a crucial putt on the final hole, sparked jubilant celebrations among the American players and their team members, including LaCava. However, this seemingly innocuous act unintentionally upset McIlroy, Lowry, and their European teammates.