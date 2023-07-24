Who is Karin Hart? 5 things to know about Paige Spiranac’s rival

Karin Hart is an American social media model and digital marketing entrepreneur. She has become popular in the golf community due to the content she regularly posts related to the sport.

Let's discover five interesting aspects of Hart's life.

#1 Karin Hart is 34 years old

Karin Hart was born in March 1989, making her 34 years old. She is a native of Southern California, although most of her childhood and adolescence were spent in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

As a child, she played sports, including Cross-Country, Swimming, and Lacrosse. Her quality in the latter sport earned her an athletic scholarship to the University of Denver. She graduated in 2011 with a BSBA in Marketing.

Currently, Hart manages iHart Marketing, a social media oriented marketing agency.

#2 She faced and defeated Cancer

Hart's time at the University marked her strongly not only for her athletic and academic achievements. In her junior year, she was diagnosed with Papillary Thyroid Cancer.

She faced the disease with surgery, radiotherapy, and hormone treatments that, happily, allowed her to be declared cancer free in 2011.

#3 Compared to Paige Spiranac

Hart calls herself "your favorite golf babe" on her social media profiles. She has a follower base on Twitter that exceeds 63,000. On Instagram, her presence is much larger, with 166,000 followers.

It is not surprising that the public and the press find similarities between Hart's professional activity and Paige Spiranac's. After all, they work in the same segment of social media marketing.

Spiranac, for now, leads the competition between them, in terms of followers (Spiranac has +904,000 followers on Twitter and 3.8 million on Instagram).

Karin Hart started playing golf in 2015 and she has been playing regularly ever since, according to her website (Image via Instagram @karinhart).

The main difference between the two, as far as golf is concerned, is practical experience, which favors Spiranac. While Hart started in the sport in 2015, Paige Spiranac had an interesting junior and collegiate career and even pursued the possibility of playing professionally in the LPGA Tour.

#4 Karin Hart had a sports career

Karin Hart played a lot of sports growing up. According to her official website, they were lacrosse, swimming, tennis, soccer, horseback riding, volleyball, basketball, skiing/snowboarding, softball, track/cross-country running, and figure skating. Dance and ballet were also activities to which she devoted his time.

The sport in which she excelled most was lacrosse, through which she won an athletic scholarship to the University of Denver. Not even the appearance of cancer prevented her from staying involved in the sport, as she continued to compete throughout the four years she was a member of the Pioneers.

At the end of her college career, she received her four-year letter award for her athletic and academic merits.

#5 Karin Hart had a short coaching experience

After college, Hart had a stint as a lacrosse coach at Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, the same school from which she graduated in 2008.