Kathy Whitworth was a veteran of the game during her era and etched her name as the winningest golfer of all time. With an impressive career over decades, her achievements were nothing short of extraordinary.

Hailing from Monahans, Texas, Kathy Whitworth was first driven towards playing tennis and by the age of 14, she switched to golf. Under the guidance of coaches Hardy Loudermilk and later Harvey Penick, she secured victories at the 1957 and 1958 New Mexico State Amateur Championships.

She claimed her first LPGA Tour victory at the Kelly Girls Open in 1962. Over the years, she had an astounding 88 tournament wins.

This record still stands as the highest in the history of professional golf. Notably, six of these victories were Major championship titles.

Whitworth's journey was marked by an average of 3.8 victories per season, surpassing the likes of Mickey Wright and Sam Snead to become the winningest golfer, man or woman. Remarkably, Whitworth considered herself to possess merely average talent.

"I never had a golf swing," she humbly stated. (Via LPGA)

Kathy Whitworth's records and later life

Kathy Whitworth at the 2009 Solheim Cup (Image via Getty)

In 1981, she became the first woman to reach career earnings of $1 million on the LPGA Tour. Her accolades are numerous, including seven LPGA Player of the Year titles, seven Vare Trophies for best scoring average, and inductions into both the LPGA Hall of Fame in 1975 as well as the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1982.

She was also named the Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year in 1965 and 1967. Retiring from competitive golf in 2005, Whitworth continued to contribute to the sport's legacy. Collaborating with Jay Golden, she shared her insights in "Kathy Whitworth's Little Book of Golf Wisdom" in 2007.

In the twilight of her competitive career, Whitworth assumed roles of leadership within the LPGA, becoming its vice president and ultimately its president. Kathy also earned the 1986 William Richardson Award for her outstanding contributions to golf.

Tragically, Kathy Whitworth passed away on December 24, 2022, at the age of 83, collapsing while attending a neighbor's Christmas party in Texas. As the golfing world remembers Kathrynne Ann Whitworth, her legacy is not just in the numbers but also in her love for the game.