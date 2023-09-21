Who was Kathy Whitworth? Exploring everything about the 88 LPGA Tour winner

The late Kathy Whitworth, an iconic figure in American golf, is slated for induction into the PGA of America Hall of Fame. This recognition joins a long Hall of Fame honors already bestowed upon her.

Whitworth's remarkable career earned her a place in nearly every Hall of Fame associated with the sport. It includes the prestigious World Golf Hall of Fame, the LPGA Tour Hall of Fame, and the Texas Golf Hall of Fame. Impressively, she was also inducted into non-golf Hall of Fame institutions like the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, the New Mexico Hall of Fame, and the Women's Sports Foundation Hall of Fame.

Kathy Whitworth transitioned from tennis to golf at the age of 14. She clinched victories in the 1957 and 1958 New Mexico State Amateur Championships. Turning professional at the age of 19 under the guidance of coach Harvey Penick, she joined the LPGA in December 1958.

In 1962, Kathy Whitworth secured her first tournament win at the Kelly Girls Open. From that moment on, she embarked on an illustrious career that spanned over two decades. Her name is etched in the annals of golf history with an astounding 88 tournament victories on the LPGA Tour. She surpassed the record for the highest number of tournament wins by any professional golfer, including those on the men's PGA Tour.

Among her victories, six were major championships. In 1974, she achieved a remarkable feat by clinching the Orange Blossom Classic for the fifth time, a feat matched by only three other LPGA golfers in history.

Whitworth's legacy extends beyond her extraordinary win tally. She captained the U.S. team during the inaugural Solheim Cup match in 1990.

She became the first LPGA player to reach the coveted milestone of earning $1 million in 1981. Whitworth's excellence was consistently recognized throughout her career, with seven LPGA Player of the Year awards between 1966 and 1973. She also won seven Vare Trophies for achieving the best scoring average by an LPGA Tour player between 1965 and 1972.

In 2005, Kathy Whitworth gracefully retired from competitive golf, concluding her remarkable journey at the BJ's Charity Classic on the Women's Senior Golf Tour. Her contributions to the sport will forever be cherished. She passed away on December 24, 2022, at 83, leaving behind a legacy that will inspire future golfers.

The 2023 Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America set to honor Kathy Whitworth

Kathy Whitworth at the LPGA (Image via LPGA)

The Ascendant LPGA, the longest-running LPGA event in Texas, will pay tribute to the late Kathy Whitworth. The tournament is set to take place from October 2 to 8 at Golf Clubs at The Tribute.

The 2023 Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America aims to honor Whitworth's extraordinary life both on and off the golf course. Mike King, the National President and CEO of Volunteers of America, expressed heartfelt sentiments about her.

“The golf world lost one of its greatest champions in 2022 with the passing of Kathy Whitworth. She left her mark as a competitor in becoming golf’s winningest champion and had a lasting impact in mentoring hundreds of junior golfers and LPGA Tour players to chase after her dreams. She was a dear friend, and we look forward to paying tribute and celebrating her life on and off the golf course at The 2023 Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America,” said Mike King.