Who is Kelly Tan? All about the Malaysian golfer explored

Kelly Tan is a Malaysian golfer who has featured in the Olympics. Tan's golfing journey commenced when she was just 12 years old. It was her father who introduced her to the game.

By the age of 15, Kelly Tan was already certain of her aspirations — she wanted to play golf professionally. Her talent didn't go unnoticed as she began her competitive golfing journey by participating in the SportExcel Junior League events.

It was on this platform that she made an impact. The Malaysian Ladies Golf Association recognized her immense potential and invited her to join the national team. After representing Malaysia at the Open Championships across the region, Tan's dream was to play on the LPGA Tour.

The 29-year-old was also a part of the Malaysian Junior National side.

How did Kelly Tan enter professional golf?

Kelly Tan of Malaysia plays her shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the Kroger Queen City Championship (Image via Getty)

Kelly Tan's path to professional golf wasn't without dedication and rigorous training. With a scholarship in hand, she pursued her passion at the IMG Golf Academy. She qualified for the LPGA Q-School, securing her coveted LPGA Tour card.

Her debut on the LPGA Tour came in the Bahamas in 2014. Like many pro golfers, she faced financial challenges. In 2017, one of her major sponsors withdrew its support. This year also saw her lose her full LPGA status.

Tan participated in multiple tours and clinched victories, inching her way back into the LPGA. It earned her class A/Veteran status and the eventual regaining of full LPGA status.

Tan secured her maiden professional title in 2019 when she managed to win Florida's Natural Charity Classic on the Symetra Tour to announce her arrival.

She has showcased her talent on platforms like Professional Golf Malaysia Tours, Symetra Tour, and the Race to CME Globe. Additionally, she has proudly represented Malaysia in significant sporting events such as the South East Asian Games, the 2016 Rio Olympics, and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Currently, she is playing in the Buick LPGA Shanghai at the Qizhong Garden Golf Club.