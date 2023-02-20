Who is Lauren Pacheco? Paige Spiranac’s internet rival is grabbing attention

Paige Spiranac is the most followed golfer personality on social media. She enjoys almost four million followers on Instagram, even more than Tiger Woods. However, she's not the lone person in the golf-influencing business. She has a few rivals who are rapidly making their names. One such name is Lauren Pacheco.

Pacheco's Instagram account is becoming popular as she consistently posts golf videos on Instagram. She has 146K followers on Instagram as of now.

Pacheco wasn't always in the social media influencer business. She wanted to pursue acting while growing up, and for that, she even moved to Los Angeles. Unfortunately, she fell ill during COVID-19, which forced her to stop working.

Initially, she used Instagram for her entertainment. Prior to the pandemic, she used to do media hosting as well. However, during the pandemic, she shifted towards golf.

"I think [Instagram following grew most] when I started meeting more girls in the golf community, and we would meet up and collab and have a golf day together - or a brand would [reach out to me] and say, 'I want to pay for your girls' round, here's the clothing, wear, make your content and post it on your social media.'"

Apart from being a skilled golfer, Pacheco is also a healthy lifestyle blogger and has a wellness brand.

Apart from Pacheco, Grace Charis is another 19-year-old influencer who is quite popular on Instagram and regularly posts golf-related videos. She has 963K followers on Instagram and more than 2.8 million on TikTok.

Paige Spiranac hits out at critics of Tiger Woods

Paige Spiranac came out in support of Tiger Woods over Tampon row

Paige Spiranac recently expressed her support for Tiger Woods following his tampon exchange with Justin Thomas at the Genesis Invitational tournament, as Woods made his comeback to the PGA Tour after a prolonged absence.

During the first round of play, Woods was seen passing a Tampax tampon to Thomas. She said:

"It’s interesting to see women outraged by Tiger slipping JT a tampon after out driving him but those same women will quickly tear me down for how I’ve decided to build my business. You can’t pick and choose when to be a feminist."

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac It’s interesting to see women outraged by Tiger slipping JT a tampon after out driving him but those same women will quickly tear me down for how I’ve decided to build my business. You can’t pick and choose when to be a feminist. It’s interesting to see women outraged by Tiger slipping JT a tampon after out driving him but those same women will quickly tear me down for how I’ve decided to build my business. You can’t pick and choose when to be a feminist.

"Instead of women being outraged by Tiger and the tampon, I would love for them to actually provide ideas to help," Spiranac tweeted. "For example I would have Tampex team up with the PGA tour to run a campaign where they provide free feminine products at golf courses. Most don’t actually have them and during long rounds, it can be a problem for us."

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac Instead of women being outraged by Tiger and the tampon, I would love for them to actually provide ideas to help. For example I would have Tampex team up with the PGA tour to run a campaign where they provide free feminine products at golf courses. Most don’t actually have them… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Instead of women being outraged by Tiger and the tampon, I would love for them to actually provide ideas to help. For example I would have Tampex team up with the PGA tour to run a campaign where they provide free feminine products at golf courses. Most don’t actually have them… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The image has garnered significant online backlash, with numerous individuals deeming it misogynistic. Many people on social media attacked Tiger Woods for his actions. Sarah Stirk of Sky Sports termed it "crass" and childish.

Woods apologized for the incident during a press conference on Friday, saying that it wasn't meant to offend anyone.

"If I offended anybody, it was not the case," Woods said. "It was just friends having fun and as I said, if I offended anybody in any way, shape, or form, I'm sorry. It was not intended to be that way."

Poll : 0 votes