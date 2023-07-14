Who is leading 2023 Genesis Scottish Open after Round 1? Day 1 leaderboard explored

South Korea's Byeong-Hun An leads the leaderboard of the Genesis Scottish Open after the first day. It was a very close competition in which more than half of the field played for par or better.

An scored an excellent 9-under 61 to tie the record of The Renaissance Golf Club course and lead the second-place finisher by two strokes. He was especially impressive on the front nine, where he finished with a 5-under 30, with four birdies in a row.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



He leads by three after matching the course record at The Renaissance Club Flawless round from @ByeongHunAn He leads by three after matching the course record at The Renaissance Club @ScottishOpen Flawless round from @ByeongHunAn 👏He leads by three after matching the course record at The Renaissance Club @ScottishOpen. https://t.co/ILlFapJHeW

Overall, it was a bogey-free round for the South Korean at the Genesis Scottish Open's first round. His back nine was also a great round, scoring a 4-under 31.

Finishing in second place at the Genesis Scottish Open was American Davis Riley, who also had a spectacular front nine. Riley saved the first nine holes alone with 29 strokes (-6), with five birdies in a row. He closed the back nine with a birdie, no bogeys and -7 overall.

One of the pre-tournament favorites, Rory McIlroy, finished T3 in the Genesis Scottish Open's first round, tied with Thomas Detry. McIlroy was solid, with seven birdies and an eagle against only one bogey.

Detry, meanwhile, did not lose pace with the Northern Irishman and made one more bogey but with eight birdies. Both finished with -6.

Defending champion of the Genesis Scottish Open Xander Schauffele finished T74, while the favorite according to the specialized forecasting sites, Scottie Scheffler, was T26 with -2.

Genesis Scottish Open leaderboard after Day 1

Here is the leaderboard of the Genesis Scottish Open after the first round:

1 Byeong-Hun An

2 Davis Riley

T3 Thomas Detry

T3 Rory McIlroy

T5 K.H. Lee

T5 Yannik Paul

T7 Will Gordon

T7 Ewen Ferguson

T7 Oliver Bekker

T7 David Lingmerth

T7 Julien Brun

T7 Max Homa

T7 Ross Fisher

T7 Tom Kim

T15 Garrick Higgo

T15 Robert MacIntyre

T15 Sam Burns

T15 Thorbjørn Olesen

T15 Thriston Lawrence

T15 Brian Harman

T15 Eric Cole

T15 Padraig Harrington

T15 Rickie Fowler

T15 Sami Valimaki

T15 Sebastian Soderberg

T26 Zander Lombard

T26 Matt Fitzpatrick

T26 Justin Thomas

T26 Min Woo Lee

T26 Nick Taylor

T26 Marcel Siem

T26 Dylan Wu

T26 Shubhankar Sharma

T26 Tapio Pulkkanen

T26 Charley Hoffman

T26 Daniel Hillier

T26 Keith Mitchell

T26 Lee Hodges

T26 Jordan Smith

T26 Antoine Rozner

T26 Scottie Scheffler

T26 Wyndham Clark

T26 Connor Syme

T26 Guido Migliozzi

T26 Ashun Wu

T46 Joakim Lagergren

T46 Matthew Jordan

T46 J.T. Poston

T46 Dale Whitnell

T46 Oliver Wilson

T46 Rafa Cabrera Bello

T46 Simon Forsström

T46 Ockie Strydom

T46 Daniel Gavins

T46 Sean Crocker

T46 Marcel Schneider

T46 Gavin Kyle Green

T46 Luke List

T46 Adri Arnaus

T46 Tyrrell Hatton

T46 Billy Horschel

T46 Victor Perez

T46 Alex Noren

T46 Grant Forrest

T46 Richard Mansell

T46 Dan Bradbury

T46 Tom Hoge

T46 Ryan Fox

T46 Mackenzie Hughes

T46 Christiaan Bezuidenhout

T46 Ben Griffin

T46 S.H. Kim

T46 Maximilian Kieffer

T74 David Law

T74 Andrew Putnam

T74 Jorge Campillo

T74 Luke Donald

T74 Kalle Samooja

T74 Xander Schauffele

T74 Tommy Fleetwood

T74 Edoardo Molinari

T74 Pablo Larrazabal

T74 Sungjae Im

T74 Joost Luiten

T74 Taylor Montgomery

T74 Ben Martin

T74 Bio Kim

T74 Ben Taylor

T74 Tom McKibbin

T74 Romain Langasque

T74 Calum Hill

T74 Justin Rose

T74 Scott Stallings

T74 Patrick Rodgers

T74 Gary Woodland

T74 Nicolai Hojgaard

T74 Sam Ryder

T74 Fabrizio Zanotti

T99 Matthew Baldwin

T99 Ludvig Aberg

T99 Lucas Herbert

T99 Richie Ramsay

T99 Francesco Molinari

T99 Aaron Rai

T99 Adrian Meronk

T99 Cam Davis

T99 Adrian Otaegui

T99 Scott Jamieson

T99 Sahith Theegala

T99 Paul Waring

T99 Alex Smalley

T99 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

T99 Harry Hall

T99 Shane Lowry

T99 Austin Eckroat

T99 Jamie Donaldson

T99 Alexander Björk

T99 Kurt Kitayama

T99 Troy Merrit

T99 Joseph Bramlett

T99 Matthew Southgate

T99 Zac Blair

T123 Aaron Baddeley

T123 Harrison Endycott

T123 Patrick Cantlay

T123 Kevin Yu

T123 Jordan Spieth

T123 Michael Kim

T123 Matthieu Pavon

T123 Adam Scott

T123 Erik van Rooyen

T123 Jimmy Walker

T123 Corey Conners

T123 Justin Walters

T123 Matt Wallace

T123 Doug Ghim

T137 Nicolas Colsaerts

T137 Callum Shinkwin

T137 C.T. Pan

T137 Wil Besseling

T137 Nick Bachem

T137 Robby Shelton

T137 Callum Tarren

T137 Rasmus Hojgaard

T137 Viktor Hovland

T137 Eddie Pepperell

T137 Chase Hanna

T148 Hurly Long

T148 Danny Willett

T148 Marcus Armitage

T151 Brandon Wu

T151 Haotong Li

T151 Yeongsu Kim

154 Yoseop Seo

155 Dylan Fritteli

WD Seamus Power

Poll : 0 votes