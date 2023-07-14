Who is leading 2023 Genesis Scottish Open after Round 1? Day 1 leaderboard explored

South Korea's Byeong-Hun An leads the leaderboard of the Genesis Scottish Open after the first day. It was a very close competition in which more than half of the field played for par or better.
An scored an excellent 9-under 61 to tie the record of The Renaissance Golf Club course and lead the second-place finisher by two strokes. He was especially impressive on the front nine, where he finished with a 5-under 30, with four birdies in a row.
Overall, it was a bogey-free round for the South Korean at the Genesis Scottish Open's first round. His back nine was also a great round, scoring a 4-under 31.
Finishing in second place at the Genesis Scottish Open was American Davis Riley, who also had a spectacular front nine. Riley saved the first nine holes alone with 29 strokes (-6), with five birdies in a row. He closed the back nine with a birdie, no bogeys and -7 overall.
One of the pre-tournament favorites, Rory McIlroy, finished T3 in the Genesis Scottish Open's first round, tied with Thomas Detry. McIlroy was solid, with seven birdies and an eagle against only one bogey.
Detry, meanwhile, did not lose pace with the Northern Irishman and made one more bogey but with eight birdies. Both finished with -6.
Defending champion of the Genesis Scottish Open Xander Schauffele finished T74, while the favorite according to the specialized forecasting sites, Scottie Scheffler, was T26 with -2.
Genesis Scottish Open leaderboard after Day 1
Here is the leaderboard of the Genesis Scottish Open after the first round:
2 Davis Riley
T3 Thomas Detry
T3 Rory McIlroy
T5 K.H. Lee
T5 Yannik Paul
T7 Will Gordon
T7 Ewen Ferguson
T7 Oliver Bekker
T7 David Lingmerth
T7 Julien Brun
T7 Max Homa
T7 Ross Fisher
T7 Tom Kim
T15 Garrick Higgo
T15 Robert MacIntyre
T15 Sam Burns
T15 Thorbjørn Olesen
T15 Thriston Lawrence
T15 Brian Harman
T15 Eric Cole
T15 Padraig Harrington
T15 Rickie Fowler
T15 Sami Valimaki
T15 Sebastian Soderberg
T26 Zander Lombard
T26 Matt Fitzpatrick
T26 Justin Thomas
T26 Min Woo Lee
T26 Nick Taylor
T26 Marcel Siem
T26 Dylan Wu
T26 Shubhankar Sharma
T26 Tapio Pulkkanen
T26 Charley Hoffman
T26 Daniel Hillier
T26 Keith Mitchell
T26 Lee Hodges
T26 Jordan Smith
T26 Antoine Rozner
T26 Scottie Scheffler
T26 Wyndham Clark
T26 Connor Syme
T26 Guido Migliozzi
T26 Ashun Wu
T46 Joakim Lagergren
T46 Matthew Jordan
T46 J.T. Poston
T46 Dale Whitnell
T46 Oliver Wilson
T46 Rafa Cabrera Bello
T46 Simon Forsström
T46 Ockie Strydom
T46 Daniel Gavins
T46 Sean Crocker
T46 Marcel Schneider
T46 Gavin Kyle Green
T46 Luke List
T46 Adri Arnaus
T46 Tyrrell Hatton
T46 Billy Horschel
T46 Victor Perez
T46 Alex Noren
T46 Grant Forrest
T46 Richard Mansell
T46 Dan Bradbury
T46 Tom Hoge
T46 Ryan Fox
T46 Mackenzie Hughes
T46 Christiaan Bezuidenhout
T46 Ben Griffin
T46 S.H. Kim
T46 Maximilian Kieffer
T74 David Law
T74 Andrew Putnam
T74 Jorge Campillo
T74 Luke Donald
T74 Kalle Samooja
T74 Tommy Fleetwood
T74 Edoardo Molinari
T74 Pablo Larrazabal
T74 Sungjae Im
T74 Joost Luiten
T74 Taylor Montgomery
T74 Ben Martin
T74 Bio Kim
T74 Ben Taylor
T74 Tom McKibbin
T74 Romain Langasque
T74 Calum Hill
T74 Justin Rose
T74 Scott Stallings
T74 Patrick Rodgers
T74 Gary Woodland
T74 Nicolai Hojgaard
T74 Sam Ryder
T74 Fabrizio Zanotti
T99 Matthew Baldwin
T99 Ludvig Aberg
T99 Lucas Herbert
T99 Richie Ramsay
T99 Francesco Molinari
T99 Aaron Rai
T99 Adrian Meronk
T99 Cam Davis
T99 Adrian Otaegui
T99 Scott Jamieson
T99 Sahith Theegala
T99 Paul Waring
T99 Alex Smalley
T99 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
T99 Harry Hall
T99 Shane Lowry
T99 Austin Eckroat
T99 Jamie Donaldson
T99 Alexander Björk
T99 Kurt Kitayama
T99 Troy Merrit
T99 Joseph Bramlett
T99 Matthew Southgate
T99 Zac Blair
T123 Aaron Baddeley
T123 Harrison Endycott
T123 Patrick Cantlay
T123 Kevin Yu
T123 Jordan Spieth
T123 Michael Kim
T123 Matthieu Pavon
T123 Adam Scott
T123 Erik van Rooyen
T123 Jimmy Walker
T123 Corey Conners
T123 Justin Walters
T123 Matt Wallace
T123 Doug Ghim
T137 Nicolas Colsaerts
T137 Callum Shinkwin
T137 C.T. Pan
T137 Wil Besseling
T137 Nick Bachem
T137 Robby Shelton
T137 Callum Tarren
T137 Rasmus Hojgaard
T137 Viktor Hovland
T137 Eddie Pepperell
T137 Chase Hanna
T148 Hurly Long
T148 Danny Willett
T148 Marcus Armitage
T151 Brandon Wu
T151 Haotong Li
T151 Yeongsu Kim
154 Yoseop Seo
155 Dylan Fritteli
WD Seamus Power