Who is leading 2023 PGA Championship after day 1? Leader board explored

Round 1 of the PGA Championship was suspended due to darkness at around 9 p.m., Eastern Time. At the moment of the suspension, Erick Cole was in the lead with four holes remaining in his round.

A total of 126 players had completed their first day, while the other 30 were still with their rounds on.

The group with the farthest behind is that of Patrick Rodgers, Ben Taylor, and Russell Grove, who at the time of the suspension were on the 13th hole.

Round 1 will resume at 7:00a.m. on Friday.



Round 2 will start on time as originally scheduled.



Erick Cole was on an excellent pace in this first round, with six birdies and one bogey in 14 holes. He leads the competition with 5 under par.

In second place is Bryson DeChambeau, who was able to finish his round. He closed with 4 under par, an interesting result, considering the difficulties of the East Course at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New Jersey, home of the PGA Championship.

DeChambeau had to deal with some instability, as he made bogeys on the 12th and 17th holes (he started on the 10th). But he was able to recover and made an extra effort to make six birdies on holes 14, 16, 18, 1, 4, and 6 to secure the lead.

In T3, for now, are Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson, and Corey Connors, with 3 under par. Other 14 golfers (up to T10) have managed to close the day with at least one stroke under PAR.

It is striking that stars such as Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, and Justin Thomas, among others, have signed cards with scores above PAR.

Although this does not take them out of the competition by any means, it is a wake-up call for them, as they will need excellent rounds on Friday, May 19, in order to make the cut.

The 30 golfers who have not yet closed their first round will resume tomorrow at 7 a.m. The second round will start on schedule.

PGA Championship: Leaderboard of the first day (with First Round still on)

Below is the PGA Championship leaderboard after the first day, remaining 30 players without finishing the first round. Players up to T20 (those who have scored PAR or under PAR) are included.

1- Eric Cole

2- Bryson DeChambeau

T3- Scottie Scheffler

T3- Corey Conners

T3- Dustin Johnson

T6- Adam Scott

T6- Ryan Fox

T6- Viktor Hovland

T6- Keegan Bradley

T10- Hayden Buckley

T10- Sepp Straka

T10- Thomas Pieters

T10- Justin Suh

T10- Keith Mitchell

T10- Pablo Larrazabal

T10- Justin Rose

T10- Victor Perez

T20- Harold Varner III

T20- Adam Svensson

T20- Kurt Kitayama

T20- Matt NeSmith

T20- Michael Block

T20- Taylor Pendrith

T20- Chris Kirk

