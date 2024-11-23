Who is leading the 2024 Australian PGA Championship after day 2? Leaderboard explored

The Australian PGA Championship is over with two rounds. After Round 2, Cameron Smith is tied for first place with Elvis Smylie and each has a score of 10 under. Smith’s first-round score was 67 with 6 birdies and his second-round score was 65 with 7 birdies.
Smylie’s first round score was 65 with eight birdies and the second round score was 67 with 6 birdies. The third place is occupied by Marc Leishman with 9 under. Leishman’s first-round score was 67 with six birdies and the second-round score was 66 with eight birdies.
David Micheluzzi is tied for fourth place along with Aldrich Potgieter at 8 under. Micheluzzi shot 67 each in the first and second rounds. Potgieter scored 67 each in the first and second rounds.
Here is the Australian PGA Championship leaderboard after the second round. Only the top 50 are included:
T1: Smith C. -10
T1: Smylie E. -10
3: Leishman M. -9
T4: Micheluzzi D. -8
T4: Potgieter A. -8
T6: Eccles B. -7
T6: Girrbach J. -7
T6: Southgate M. -7
T9: Buchanan J. -6
T9: Cantero I. -6
T9: Crowe H. -6
T9: Davis C. -6
T9: Day J. -6
T9: Sanchez M. -6
T9: Tighe L. -6
T9: Van Velzen R. -6
T17: Herbert L. -5
T17: Hillier D. -5
T17: Ieremia D. -5
T17: Ko J. -5
T17: Kobori K. -5
T17: Neergaard-Petersen R. -5
T17: Ogilvy G. -5
T17: Perez V. -5
T25: Biondi F. -4
T25: Celli F. -4
T25: De Bruyn J. -4
T25: Drewitt B. -4
T25: Higgs H. -4
T25: Nemecz L. -4
T25: Parry J. -4
T25: Ramsay R. -4
T25: Saddier A. -4
T25: Schott F. -4
T25: Smith J. -4
T36: Akesson B. -3
T36: Ang R. -3
T36: Barbieri N. -3
T36: Barker L. -3
T36: Carter J. -3
T36: Colsaerts N. -3
T36: Gouveia R. -3
T36: Marchesani J. -3
T36: Mountcastle K. -3
T36: Pike A. -3
T36: Pulkkanen T. -3
T36: Quayle A. -3
T36: Sinnott T. -3
T49: Ayora A. -2
T49: Barron H. -2
T49: Brereton D. -2
T49: Bruyeres W. -2
T49: Cabrera-Bello R. -2
T49: Clements T. -2
T49: Corey S. -2
T49: Croker Q. -2
T49: Del Solar C. -2
T49: Doull J. -2
T49: Garcia-Heredia A. -2
T49: Hopewell H. -2
T49: John C. -2
T49: Johnston R. -2
T49: Lee M. W. -2
T49: Lindell O. -2
T49: Luck C. -2
T49: McBride K. -2
T49: McLeod J. -2
T49: Pampling R. -2
T49: Rodriguez G. S. -2
T49: Voke N. -2
T49: Von Dellingshausen N. -2
T49: Wu A. -2