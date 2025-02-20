Who is leading the 2025 Honda LPGA Thailand after round 1? Leaderboard explored

The first round of the 2025 Honda LPGA Thailand has been concluded. Akie Iwai took the early lead after firing up a stellar 10 under par 62 round on February 20. She holds the lead by three strokes.

Maja Stark follows in solo second place at the Honda LPGA Thailand. The Solheim Cup star carded in a 7 under par round with six birdies, one eagle and only one bogey.

Moriya Jutanugarn lies in third spot. The LPGA Tour sendsation recorded seven birdies and one bogey to total 6 under par 66 at the 2025 Honda LPGA Thailand's opening round.

Jin Young Ko, Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Angel Yin share the fourth place at the 2025 Honda LPGA Thailand. The world-class golfers carded in rounds of 5 under par 67 each.

Here's a look at the top 15 players at the 2025 Honda LPGA Thailand following the conclusion of the first round (via LPGA):

1 - Akie Iwai (-10)

2 - Maja Stark (-7)

3 - Moriya Jutanugarn (-6)

T4 - Jin Young Ko (-5)

T4 - Nanna Koerstz Madsen (-5)

T4 - Angel Yin (-5)

T7 - Allisen Corpus (-4)

T7 - Jin Hee Im (-4)

T7 - Gabriela Ruffels (-4)

T7 - Hye-Jin Choi (-4)

T7 - Esther Henseleit (-4)

T7 - Mao Saigo (-4)

T7 - Jeeno Thitikul (-4)

T7 - Chanette Wannasaen (-4)

T15 - Rio Takeda (-3)

T15 - Stephanie Kyriacou (-3)

T15 - Somi Lee (-3)

T15 - Amy Yang (-3)

T15 - Jaravee Boonchat (-3)

T15 - Akaya Furue (-3)

T15 - Yuka Saso (-3)

T15 - Gaby Lopez (-3)

Annabel Dimmock is in last place (72nd) at the 2025 Honda LPGA Thailand with a score of 8 over par 80. Apart from Akie Iwai, all 71 other players are separated by one stroke each.

2025 Honda LPGA Thailand Round 2 Tee Times and Pairings

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the second round of the 2025 Honda LPGA Thailand (all times are mentioned in local time):

Hole 1

7:45 AM - Jasmine Suwannapura, Linn Grant, Madelene Sagstrom

7:57 AM - Carlota Ciganda, Ruoning Yin, A Lim Kim

8:09 AM - Yealimi Noh, Brooke M. Henderson, Hyo Joo Kim

8:21 AM - Pajaree Anannarukarn, Sei Young Kim, Ariya Jutanugarn

8:33 AM - Gaby Lopez, Georgia Hall, Miyu Sato

8:45 AM - Akaya Furue, Jaravee Boonchant, Yuka Saso

8:57 AM - Stephanie Kyriacou, Somi Lee, Amy Yang

9:09 AM - Chanaette Wannasaen, Jeeno Thitikul, Rio Takeda

9:21 AM - Esther Henseleit, Hye-Jin Choi, Mao Saigo

9:33 AM - Gabriela Ruffles, Allisen Corpuz, Jin Hee Im

9:45 AM - Angel Yin, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Jin Young Ko

9:57 AM - Akie Iwai, Maja Stark, Moriya Jutanugarn

Hole 10

7:50 AM - Jenny Shin, Auston Kim, Patty Tavatanakit

8:02 AM - Caroline Masson, Andrea Lee, Jennifer Kupcho

8:14 AM - Wichanee Meechai, Celine Boutier, Chisato Iwai

8:26 AM - Lauren Coughlin, Narin An, Albane Valenzuela

8:38 AM - Yuna Nishimura, Gianna Clemente (A), Alexa Pano

8:50 AM - Pimpisa Rubrong (A), Ryaan O'Toole, Lucy Li

9:02 AM - Sarah Schmelzel, Sophia Popov, Grace Kim

9:14 AM - Brittany Altomare, Haeran Ryu, Leona Maguire

9:26 AM - Arpichaya Yubol, Hinako Shibuno, Ruixin Liu

9:38 AM - Mi Hyang Lee, Bailey Tardy, Peiyun Chien

9:50 AM - Lilia Vu, Trichat Cheenglab, Linnea Strom

10:02 AM - Anna Nordqvist, Nataliya Guseva, Annabel Dimmock

