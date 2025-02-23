Who is leading the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld after round 3? Leaderboard explored

The penultimate round of the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld has concluded. Aldrich Potgieter maintained his solo lead after carding in a four under par 67 score to total 20 under par.

Brian Campbell trails the leader of the 2025 Mexico Open by one stroke. The American golfer posted a stellar 7 under par 64 round on Saturday to total 19 under par.

Stephan Jaeger dropped down one spot on the leaderboard to claim the solo third place. The German golfer carded in a 5-under par 66 round. Alex Smalley rose a whopping 7 spots on the leaderboard to move into contention at the 2025 Mexico Open. He sits in 4th place with a total 15 under-par score.

Aaron Rai dropped down one spot on the leaderboard following the conclusion of the third round of the 2025 Mexico Open. The Englishman is tied for 5th place with Ben Griffin. Both golfers bear a 14 under-par total score at the Mexico Open.

Here's a look at the top 12 players at the 2025 Mexico Open prior to the final round on Saturday, February 23 (via PGA Tour):

1 - Aldrich Potgieter (-20)

2 - Brian Campbell (-19)

3 - Stephan Jaeger (-17)

4 - Alex Smalley (-15)

T5 - Aaron Rai (-14)

T5 - Ben Griffin (-14)

T7 - Alejandro Tosti (-13)

T7 - Isaiah Salinda (-13)

T9 - Justin Hastings (A) (-12)

T9 - Patrick Rodgers (-12)

T9 - Nicolai Hojgaard (-12)

T12 - Joel Dahmen (-11)

T12 - Ryo Hisatsune (-11)

T12 - Steven Fisk (-11)

T12 - Kevin Roy (-11)

T12 - Akshay Bhatia (-11)

Of the two amateur golfers at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Justin Hastings is tied for 9th place with Patrick Rodgers while Jose Luis Ballester Barrio is tied for 45th place with a total 6-under par score.

Aldrich Potgieter's 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Round 3 Scorecard

Here's a look at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld's solo leader's scorecard for the penultimate round of the tournament (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 3

Hole 4 (par 4) - 5

Hole 5 (par 3) - 2

Hole 6 (par 5) - 5

Hole 7 (par 4) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 3) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 3) - 2

Hole 12 (par 5) - 4

Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

Hole 14 (par 5) - 4

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 4

Hole 18 (par 5) - 5

