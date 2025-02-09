Who is leading the 2025 WM Phoenix Open after round 3: Leaderboard explored

The penultimate round of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open has been concluded. Thomas Detry maintains his solo lead after posting an incredible 6-under par-65 score on Saturday. The 32-year-old bears a whopping 5-stroke lead.

Rasmus Hojgaard climbed up an incredible 10 spots on the leaderboard to tie for second place at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open by matching Detry's third-round score. He shares the position with Daniel Berger, Jordan Spieth, and Michael Kim.

Maverick McNealy stunned the golf community with his performance during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open. The American rose an astounding 28 spots on the leaderboard to claim the solo sixth position with a score of 8-under par-63 on Saturday at TPC Scottsdale.

Trending

Scottie Scheffler carded a 3-under-par 68 round to tie for 10th place. The World No. 1 shared the position with Will Chandler. WM Phoenix Open defending champion Nick Taylor is tied for 29th place with nine other players.

Here's a look at the top 12 players at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open (via PGA Tour):

1 - Thomas Detry (-18)

T2 - Rasmus Hojgaard (-13)

T2 - Daniel Berger (-13)

T2 - Jordan Spieth (-13)

T2 - Michael Kim (-13)

6 - Maverick McNealy (-12)

T7 - Robert MacIntyre (-11)

T7 - Taylor Moore (-11)

T7 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-11)

T10 - Will Chandler (-10)

T10 - Scottie Scheffler (-10)

T12 - Cameron Young (-9)

T12 - J.T. Poston (-9)

T12 - Ben Silverman (-9)

T12 - Min Woo Lee (-9)

T12 - Denny McCarthy (-9)

T12 - Justin Thomas (-9)

T12 - Adam Hadwin (-9)

In the 77-player field, all players at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open and ties, barring the leader and Ryan Palmer in last place, are separated by one stroke.

Thomas Detry's 2025 WM Phoenix Open Round 3 Scorecard

Here's a look at Thomas Detry's scorecard for the penultimate round of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 5) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 2

Hole 5 (par 4) - 3

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 4

Hole 8 (par 4) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 5) - 5

Hole 14 (par 4) - 3

Hole 15 (par 5) - 5

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback