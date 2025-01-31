Who is leading the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after round 1? Leaderboard explored

The first round of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has concluded. With the PGA Tour Signature event being played across the Spyglass Hill Golf Course and the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links, Russell Henley took on the former course and carded a stellar 8-under-par 64 round to take the solo lead.

Jake Knapp, Justin Rose, Cam Davis, and Viktor Hovland are tied for second place after recording a seven-under-par 65 round each at Pebble Beach Golf Links. They share the position with Sepp Straka and Rasmus Hojgaard, who carded in a 7-under-par 65 score for the opening round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Spyglass Hill Golf Course.

Rory McIlroy is tied for eighth place at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with fellow PGA Tour sensations Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry, and five other golfers. The eight golfers carded in rounds of 6 under par 66.

Scottie Scheffler marked his return to competitive golf today at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. After going through a gruelling recovery process from hand surgery, the World No. 1 golfer is tied for 15th place with Sam Stevens, Sahith Theegala, Tony Finau, and four other players at five under par 67.

Here's a look at the top 15 players at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (via PGA Tour):

1 - Russell Henley (-8)

T2 - Jake Knapp (-7)

T2 - Justin Rose (-7)

T2 - Cam Davis (-7)

T2 - Sepp Straka (-7)

T2 - Rasmus Hojgaard (-7)

T2 - Viktor Hovland (-7)

T8 - Rory McIlroy (-6)

T8 - Eric Cole (-6)

T8 - Justin Thomas (-6)

T8 - Lee Hodges (-6)

T8 - Patrick Cantlay (-6)

T8 - Shane Lowry (-6)

T8 - Lucas Glover (-6)

T15 - Sam Stevens (-5)

T15 - Austin Eckroat (-5)

T15 - Scottie Scheffler (-5)

T15 - Taylor Pendtrith (-5)

T15 - Si Woo Kim (-5)

T15 - Erik van Rooyen (-5)

T15 - Sahith Theegala (-5)

T15 - Tony Finau (-5)

In the 80-man field at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the top 79 players and ties are all separated by one stroke. A stacked leaderboard is sure to make the second round exciting.

Russell Henley's 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Round 1 Scorecard

Here's a look at Russell Henley's leading scorecard for the first round of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Spyglass Hill Golf Course (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 5) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 3) - 3

Hole 4 (par 4) - 3

Hole 5 (par 3) - 3

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 5) - 4

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 3

Hole 11 (par 5) - 4

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 5) - 6

Hole 15 (par 3) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 4) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 3

