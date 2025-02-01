Who is leading the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after round 2? Leaderboard explored

The second round of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has been concluded. Sepp Straka climbed up one spot on the leaderboard to take the solo lead. He posted a score of seven under par 65 to total 14 under par and bear a three-stroke lead.

Round 1 leader Russell Henley dropped down one spot to tie for second place at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with Cam Davis. The golfers carded in rounds of three under par 69 and four under par 68, respectively, to total 11 under par each.

Tony Finau climbed up 11 spots on the leaderboard to tie for 4th place with Andrew Novak, who rose up by a whopping 32 spots. They stand in contention at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a score of 10 under par each.

Rory McIlroy teed off the second round of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM inside the top 10. However, the Northern Irishman is now tied for 13th place with Collin Morikawa and five other golfers with a score of 8 under par.

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler dropped down 5 spots at the PGA Tour Signature event. He is tied with Nick Dunlap, Rickie Fowler, Billy Horschel, and four other players after the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Here's a look at the top 20 players on the leaderboard following the conclusion of the second round of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (via PGA Tour):

1 - Sepp Straka (-14)

T2 - Russell Henley (-11)

T2 - Cam Davis (-11)

T4 - Tony Finau (-10)

T4 - Andrew Novak (-10)

T4 - Tom Kim (-10)

T4 - Justin Rose (-10)

T4 - Austin Eckroat (-10)

T9 - Lee Hodges (-9)

T9 - Lucas Glover (-9)

T9 - Viktor Hovland (-9)

T9 - Eric Cole (-9)

T13 - Patrick Cantlay (-8)

T13 - Shane Lowry (-8)

T13 - Patrick Rodgers (-8)

T13 - Rasmus Hojgaard (-8)

T13 - Collin Morikawa (-8)

T13 - Rory McIlroy (-8)

T13 - Justin Thomas (-8)

T20 - Jhonattan Vegas (-7)

T20 - Nick Taylor (-7)

T20 - Sam Burns (-7)

T20 - Aaron Rai (-7)

T20 - Nick Dunlap (-7)

T20 - Billy Horschel (-7)

T20 - Rickie Fowler (-7)

T20 - Jake Knapp (-7)

T20 - Scottie Scheffler (-7)

T20 - Taylor Pendrith (-7)

T20 - Mackenzie Hughes (-7)

With the first two rounds of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am being played across the Spyglass Hill Golf Course and the Pebble Beach Golf Links, the penultimate round will be played at the latter course.

Sepp Straka's 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Round 2 Scorecard

Here's a look at the tournament leader's scorecard for the second round at the Pebble Beach Golf Links (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 5) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 3

Hole 4 (par 4) - 3

Hole 5 (par 3) - 3

Hole 6 (par 5) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 3

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 5) - 4

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 5

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 4

