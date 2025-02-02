Who is leading the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after round 3? Leaderboard explored

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Feb 02, 2025 00:15 GMT
PGA: AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Third Round - Source: Imagn
Sepp Straka, 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Image via Imagn)

The penultimate round of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was thrilling. Sepp Straka maintains his solo lead heading into the final round. He carded in a 2 under par 70 round to total 16 under par.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry share the second place at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The Norther Irishman and the Irishman carded in rounds of 7 under par 65 each and boosted up 11 spots on the leaderboard.

Justin Rose and Tom Kim are tied for fourth place at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a score of 14 under par. Both the PGA Tour sensations carded in rounds of 4 under par 68 each. They share the position with Cam Davis.

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler jumped up 10 spots on the leaderboard. He shares the 10th place with four other golfers at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a 56-hole score of 10 under par.

Here's a look at the top-15 players at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (via PGA Tour):

  • 1 - Sepp Straka (-16)
  • T2 - Rory McIlroy (-15)
  • T2 - Shane Lowry (-15)
  • T4 - Justin Rose (-14)
  • T4 - Tom Kim (-14)
  • T4 - Cam Davis (-14)
  • 7 - Lucas Glover (-13)
  • 8 - Russell Henley (-12)
  • 9 - Austin Eckroat (-11)
  • T10 - Sam Stevens (-10)
  • T10 - Scottie Scheffler (-10)
  • T10 - Taylor Pendrith (-10)
  • T10 - Rasmus Hojgaards (-10)
  • T10 - Lee Hodges (-10)
  • T15 - Jason Day (-9)
  • T15 - Billy Horschel (-9)
  • T15 - Jake Knapp (-9)
  • T15 - Sam Burns (-9)
  • T15 - Collin Morikawa (-9)
  • T15 - Tony Finau (-9)

In the 79-man field at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the top 77 players and ties are all separated by one stroke. Brendon Todd sits in last place 79th with a total score of 12 over par.

Sepp Straka's 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Round 3 Scorecard

Here's a look at the tournament leader's scorecard for the penultimate round of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (via PGA Tour):

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 2 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 4 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 5 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 6 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 7 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 8 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 11 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 12 (par 3) - 4
  • Hole 13 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 14 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 15 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 17 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 18 (par 5) - 4

Edited by Samya Majumdar
