Who is leading The Open Championship after Round 1? Day 1 leaderboard explored

The first round of The Open Championship ended with a three-way tie and a good number of surprises. The Royal Liverpool proved to be a demanding course, with two-thirds of the field playing over par.

The main headline of The Open Championship on the first day was South African Christo Lamprecht, an amateur who couldn't have made his debut in majors in a better way. He is one of the leaders with a score of -5, seven birdies and two bogeys.

Christo Lamprecht, The Open Championship (Image via Getty).

It must be said that Lamprecht is not exactly an unknown, this very season he won the Amateur Championship and has five other victories in that category.

Also among the leaders of The Open Championship is a name that is repeated in many predictions: Tommy Fleetwood. The Englishman only made one bogey with six birdies and was solid, especially on the back nine.

Another surprise at The Open Championship came from the Argentine Emiliano Grillo, not only because he does not figure in practically any prediction, but also because he started with bogeys on holes one and three, and played for even par on the front nine.

But the most recent Charles Schwab Challenge's winner was able to turn his day around at full speed, and with five birdies and zero bogeys on the back nine, he climbed to the top of the leaderboard.

Emiliano Grillo, The Open Championship (Image via Getty).

In T4 of The Open Championship, there is another three-way tie "headed" by Brian Harman, an interesting player who comes in after finishing T2, T9 and T12 in his last three appearances.

The other two players in T4 also qualify as "surprises." They are the Spaniard Adrian Otaegui and Frenchman Antoine Rozner.

Both have spent their careers mostly in Europe, with very little experience on the PGA Tour. In fact, both are in only their second appearance at The Open Championship.

The world ranking's No. 1 and one of the main favorites, Scottie Scheffler, had a good performance and is four strokes behind the leaders in T19 of the The Open Championship. The other big favorite based on his most recent results, Rory McIlroy, played for even par and will start Friday's round in T32.

Several heavyweights of world golf finished in positions well behind. In fact, T89 of the The Open Championship after the first round "looks like" the top of the leaderboard of any tournament, as players like Talor Gooch, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm share space there.

The legend Phil Mickelson could not improve a +6 and is in 130th place, tied, among others, with the no less mediatic John Daly.

The Open Championship: Leaderboard after Day 1

Here is the leaderboard of The Open Championship after the first round:

T1 Christo Lamprecht (a) -5

T1 Tommy Fleetwood -5

T1 Emiliano Grillo -5

T4 Antoine Rozner -4

T4 Adrian Otaegui -4

T4 Brian Harman -4

T7 Stewart Cink -3

T7 Wyndham Clark -3

T7 Alex Noren -3

T7 Max Homa -3

T7 Shubhankar Sharma -3

T7 Michael Stewart -3

T13 Matthew Jordan -2

T13 Jordan Spieth -2

T13 Si Woo Kim -2

T13 Alexander Bjork -2

T13 Guido Migliozzi -2

T13 Oliver Wilson -2

T19 Patrick Reed -1

T19 Thomas Pieters -1

T19 Patrick Cantlay -1

T19 Brooks Koepka -1

T19 Hideki Matsuyama -1

T19 Scottie Scheffler -1

T19 Xander Schauffele -1

T19 Richard Bland -1

T19 Romain Langasque -1

T19 David Lingmerth -1

T19 Keegan Bradley -1

T19 Sungjae Im -1

T19 Viktor Hovland -1

T32 Lucas Herbert E

T32 Joost Luiten E

T32 JT Poston E

T32 Jordan Smith E

T32 Sepp Straka E

T32 Seamus Power E

T32 Nicolai Hojgaard E

T32 Marcel Siem E

T32 Laurie Canter E

T32 Matthew Southgate E

T32 Zack Fischer E

T32 Min Woo Lee E

T32 Thriston Lawrence E

T32 Rory McIlroy E

T32 Tyrrell Hatton E

T32 Brandon Robinson Thompson E

T48 Alex Maguire (a) +1

T48 Adrian Meronk +1

T48 Pablo Larrazabal +1

T48 Kurt Kitayama +1

T48 Matt Fitzpatrick +1

T48 Jason Day +1

T48 Adam Scott +1

T48 Cameron Smith +1

T48 Shane Lowry +1

T48 Rickie Fowler +1

T48 Cameron Young +1

T48 Tom Hoge +1

T48 Abraham Ancer +1

T48 Ockie Strydom +1

T48 Keita Nakajima +1

T48 Nacho Elvira +1

T48 Kalle Samooja +1

T48 Hurly Long +1

T66 Richie Ramsay +2

T66 Branden Grace +2

T66 Russell Henley +2

T66 Byeong Hun An +2

T66 Jose Luis Ballester Barrio (a) +2

T66 Darren Clarke +2

T66 Henrik Stenson +2

T66 Andrew Putnam +2

T66 Thorbjorn Olesen +2

T66 Takumi Kanaya +2

T66 Sam Burns +2

T66 Kazuki Yasumori +2

T66 Martin Rohwer +2

T66 Kazuki Higa +2

T66 Gary Woodland +2

T66 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +2

T66 Corey Conners +2

T66 Billy Horschel +2

T66 Francesco Molinari +2

T66 Danny Willett +2

T66 Tony Finau +2

T66 Collin Morikawa +2

T66 Nick Taylor +2

T89 Connor Syme +3

T89 Victor Perez +3

T89 Louis Oosthuizen +3

T89 Scott Stallings +3

T89 Padraig Harrington +3

T89 Talor Gooch +3

T89 Robert MacIntyre +3

T89 Bryson DeChambeau +3

T89 Bio Kim +3

T89 Oliver Farr +3

T89 Haydn Barron +3

T89 Alex Fitzpatrick +3

T89 Brendon Todd +3

T89 Tom Kim +3

T89 Dustin Johnson +3

T89 Thomas Detry +3

T89 Ewen Ferguson +3

T89 Jon Rahm +3

T89 Justin Rose +3

T89 Marco Penge +3

T109 Graeme Robertson +4

T109 Rikuya Hoshino +4

T109 Trey Mullinax +4

T109 Harris English +4

T109 Ernie Els +4

T109 KH Lee +4

T109 Kensei Hirata +4

T109 Michael Kim +4

T109 Zach Johnson +4

T109 Matt Wallace +4

T109 Ben Griffin +4

T109 Alejandro Cañizares +4

T121 Dan Bradbury +5

T121 Lee Hodges +5

T121 Sami Välimäki +5

T121 Kyle Barker +5

T121 Harrison Crowe +5

T121 Denny McCarthy +5

T121 Taylor Moore +5

T121 Connor McKinney +5

T121 Seungsu Han +5

T130 Charl Schwartzel +6

T130 Hiroshi Iwata +6

T130 Taiga Semikawa +6

T130 Tiger Christensen (a) +6

T130 Yannik Paul +6

T130 David Micheluzzi +6

T130 Mateo Fernandez De Oliveira (a) +6

T130 John Daly +6

T130 Phil Mickelson +6

T139 Ryan Fox +7

T139 Chris Kirk +7

T139 Davis Riley +7

T139 Rasmus Hojgaard +7

T139 Daniel Hillier +7

T139 Kyung Nam Kang +7

T139 Callum Shinkwin +7

T139 Travis Smyth +7

T139 Joaquin Niemann +7

T148 Sahith Theegala +8

T148 Adam Schenk +8

T148 Marc Warren +8

T148 Gunner Wiebe +8

152 Jazz Janewattananond +10

T153 Adri Arnaus +11

T153 Justin Thomas +11

T153 Jorge Campillo +11

156 Taichi Kho +12