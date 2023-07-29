Who is Lee Hodges' golf coach? Everything you need to know about Marcus Potter

Lee Hodges, an outstanding PGA Tour golfer, has been improving his game, owing in part to his diligent coach, Marcus Potter.

Potter, who has a passion for putting and a wide understanding of the game's history, has developed his coaching talents and established himself as a putting specialist.

Potter has always been interested in the art of putting, from his days as a Division 1 collegiate golfer to his coaching career. He has delved into putting strategies and tactics employed by golfing greats over the course of golf's history through endless hours of research and practice. Potter's knowledge and experience have enabled him to succeed in putting instruction.

"I don’t know what my strokes gained around greens and distance from 100 yards in was, but I know it was progressively better later in the year,” Lee Hodges said via Alabama Golf News.

Marcus Potter elevating players' games through mentorship and innovation

Marcus Potter has had the good fortune to learn from and be mentored by eminent golfing figures, who themselves have been taught by major winners. Potter's well-rounded coaching style has benefited from his exposure to a variety of expertise.

Potter had completed almost 2,300 golf lessons as of April 2020, educating players of various abilities, from beginners to PGA Tour professionals. His students have recognized and appreciated his unique and excellent instruction.

Lee Hodges with his caddie at the 3M Open (Image via Getty)

Potter's teaching abilities have led to the success of other players, including Matt NeSmith, who won the Albertsons Boise Open, a Korn Ferry Tour Finals Event, in August 2019.

Marcus Potter is currently Lee Hodges' dedicated coach, providing crucial insights and direction to improve the young golfer's play.

Potter's priority is to enhance Hodges' short game and scoring abilities, despite his exceptional ball-striking powers. The pair has worked hard on putting, sharpening Hodges' talents from 100 yards and in, resulting in significant gains in his putting and scoring clubs.

Lee Hodges commended Marcus Potter's instructions, adding that his putting and short game have improved over the year.

Potter's guidance, along with Hodges' commitment, has resulted in a fruitful collaboration that is still evolving. The 28-year-old golfer's success on the PGA Tour in his first season has won him a spot towards the top of the FedEx Cup points list.

Marcus Potter's coaching has given the gifted golfer the skills he needs to confront his second season on the Tour with confidence and expertise.

As Lee Hodges takes the tee in the Fortinet Championship, the golfing world will be watching to see how this dynamic player-coach connection develops.