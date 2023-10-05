Who is Louis Oosthuizen? Exploring all about the South African golfer

Louis Oosthuizen, who was born on October 19, 1982, in Mossel Bay, South Africa, has a tale of inspiring journeys from the most humble backgrounds.

Louis Oosthuizen at the Dubai World Championship 2010 (Image via Getty)

A deep-seated love marked Oosthuizen's early years for golf. At just 19 years old in 2002, he decided to turn professional. During these formative years, he received financial support from fellow South African golfing legend Ernie Els. The backing from Els' foundation provided the necessary boost to kickstart Oosthuizen's promising career.

His early professional years saw him triumph on the Sunshine Tour, claiming five professional tournament victories. Notably, Louis Oosthuizen's breakthrough on the European Tour came in March 2010 when he clinched his first event at the Open de Andalucia de Golf.

Louis Oosthuizen's career-changing record of winning all four major championships

One of the defining moments of Oosthuizen's career came in 2010 at the Open Championship held at St. Andrews. Entering the tournament ranked 54th in the Official World Golf Ranking, he faced stiff competition. However, Oosthuizen's exceptional performance silenced any doubts. A spectacular 65 on the first day put him in contention, and his lead only grew stronger as the competition unfolded.

With a 16-under-par 272, Oosthuizen secured a historic victory, winning by an impressive seven-stroke margin. His triumph made him the Open Championship winner and the fourth South African to claim the prestigious Claret Jug.

Louis Oosthuizen after winning the 140th Open Championship (Image via Getty)

Oosthuizen's brilliance extended beyond his Open Championship victory. He achieved a remarkable feat by finishing as the runner-up in all four major championships, including the Masters Tournament, the U.S. Open, the Open Championship, and the PGA Championship. This consistency at the sport's highest level showcased his remarkable skill and tenacity.

As of 2023, Oosthuizen's estimated net worth ranges from $1 million to $5 million, a testament to his flourishing career as a professional golfer. His substantial income is not solely derived from tournament winnings but also from endorsements and brand sponsorships due to his widespread popularity.