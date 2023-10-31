Who is LPGA Golfer Alison Lee’s caddie? Meet Tyler Ekenberg

Every successful golfer has a team behind them and one crucial member of Alison Lee’s team is her caddie, Tyler Ekenberg. Tyler Ekenberg is a former golfer himself and has worked in various capacities in the golf industry. He has played for the University of North Alabama Golf team.

Tyler Ekenberg was an accomplished junior golfer with three top-10 finishes in the year 2008. He was also honored with the “Player of the Title” in the same year for his stellar performance in amateur golf. He won in the Players’ Tour Match Play Qualifier which was followed by two runner-up positions in the Players' Tour Series and Players' Tour Match Play Champ.

Tyler Ekenberg and Alison Lee crossed paths in 2015 at the CME Group Tour Championships. Although Alison’s performance led her to a T44 finish, that was the first time Tyler Ekenberg became the caddie in her career.

Alison Lee’s recent spectacular performance in Saudi Arabia

Alison Lee, the American golfer recently displayed a remarkable performance at the Aramco Team Series event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Her subsequent rounds of 61-61 in the tournament smashed all the previous records and created history.

Her incredible form was not limited to the first two rounds only but also to the finish. She made a strong finish at 29-under 187 equaling the LET's tournament scoring record. This broke the previous record of Scotland's Kylie Henry. She now shares the all-time LET record for a 72-hole score with France's Gwladys Nocera.

She also achieved a significant milestone as the only second player in LET history to win a tournament without dropping a single shot. This puts her in a league of her own, matching the feat of Italy's Diana Luna.

Alison Lee’s remarkable run includes her success in Saudi Arabia followed by a remarkable second-place finish at the LPGA's BMW Ladies Championship in Korea. In 2023, Rcae to Costa Del Sol helped her climb the rankings at the world level.

“I made a lot of really good putts, Statistically [this season], driver, greens-in-regulation, everything’s been really good. But I just haven’t been able to get that confidence in the putter and that’s been the biggest thing,” said Alison Lee post her win in Saudi Arabia.