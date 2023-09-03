Who is Ludvig Aberg? Exploring all about the Swedish golfing prodigy

Ludvig Aberg is the rookie sensation of men's professional golf in 2023.

Only three months after his debut, he has just won his first tournament as a pro (the Omega Europan Masters of the DP World Tour). Following his success, there is already talk of his future presence in the Ryder Cup, the upcoming edition of which begins in three weeks.

Born in Eslöv in the province of Skåne, Sweden, in 1999, Aberg started playing golf at the age of seven. At 16, he was already one of the best Swedish players in his category, which earned him the 2016 Anika Sorenstam Award. This recognition is awarded every year to the best player up to 17 years of age, male and female.

In 2017, he was the individual leader in the European Boys' Team Championship and in 2019, he led the Swedish team to glory at the European Amateur Team Championship. That same year, he enrolled at Texas Tech University on a golf scholarship.

His collegiate golf career was marked by a break during the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even so, Ludvig Aberg finished his passage through this level leaving historical footprints.

In this period, Aberg won eight tournaments, in addition to leading the Texas Tech Red Riders to three NCAA Championships. He set more than 10 individual records for his university in the process.

His brilliant collegiate career earned him countless awards. Among them were three National Player of the Year Awards (Ben Hogan, for the second consecutive year, Fred Haskins and Jack Nicklaus) in his senior season (2022-23).

He also earned First Team All-Big 12 Selection honors three consecutive years (2021, 2022 and 2023). Prior to that, he was called up to the Internacinal team that won the Arnold Palmer Cup in 2020. He was on the same team with Linn Grant and Alex Fitzpatrick, among others.

At the end of the 2023 season, Aberg led the PGA Tour University list, which earned him his membership card for the remainder of 2023 and all of 2024.

Ludvig Aberg's professional career

The start of this stage of his career could not have been better. In three months (Ludvig Aberg only turned professional in June 2023), he has participated in seven PGA Tour tournaments. Aberg has commendably been cut in only one (Genesis Scottish Open).

His best finish was at the John Deere Classic, where he finished T4. He also recorded three other top 25 finishes. Aberg managed a T14 at the Wyndham Championship, T24 at the Travelers Championship and T25 at the Canadian Open). His poorest result (excluding the cut) was T64 at the 3M Open.

In the DP World Tour, he has also been in action from june to date, with excellent results. A week ago, he finished T4 in the D+D Real Czech Masters, while this Sunday, he won his first professional tournament, the Omega European Masters.

In Switzerland, Ludvig Aberg managed to string together four spectacular rounds (64-67-66-64) to dominate proceedings for almost the entire tournament. He eventually beat his compatriot Alexander Björk by two strokes.