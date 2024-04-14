Who is Ludvig Aberg’s caddie at Masters 2024? All about the Swedish wonderkid’s bagman

Ludvig Aberg is making his debut in the Majors, playing none other than the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. To top it all, the young Swede is deep in title contention, with the support of his experienced caddie Joe Skovron.

Skovron is a well-known PGA Tour veteran. He has worked with several renowned players, including Rickie Fowler, whose bag he carried for 13 seasons. He also worked with, among others, Tom Kim, before beginning work with Ludvig Aberg at the end of 2023.

Ludvig Aberg and Joe Skovron (Image via Getty).

The period working with Fowler undoubtedly marked Joe Skovron's career. The two began working together when Fowler turned pro in 2009, so Skovron was with him for most of the major successes of his career.

Since Skovron started working with Ludvig Aberg, the young Swede has played eight PGA Tour tournaments, with three Top 10s, including a second-place finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am as his best result.

Skovron is also witnessing Aberg's debut in the Majors. On the 12th hole of the fourth round, Aberg is tied for second place with a score of 5 under (at the time of writing).

Prior to working with Skovron, Aberg had Jack Clarke as his caddie.

A look at Ludvig Aberg's performance at the Masters 2024

Aberg got off to a good start at The Masters, carding two bogey-free birdies on the front nine of the first round. On the back nine he had complications, making a bogey and a double bogey, to finish with a score of 1 over.

The young Swede was the best of the field during the second round, posting a score of 3 under despite the strong winds. With this performance, Aberg climbed into contention and was four strokes behind the leaders.

In the third round, Aberg posted four birdies and two bogeys to consolidate his place among the main contenders for the title. The Swede was in fourth place after 54 holes, with a score of 4 under.

During the fourth round, Aberg exhibited a great level. By the 14th hole, he had five birdies and a double bogey, and is two strokes behind the leader Scottie Scheffler.