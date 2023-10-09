Who is Luke List’s wife? All you need to know about Chloe Kirby

Luke List came away victorious at the Sanderson Farms Championship over the weekend. He entered an unlikely winner and then had to survive a nearly unprecedented five-man playoff to emerge with a win. The pro golfer had his family there to witness and cheer him on, including his wife Chloe Kirby.

Who is Chloe Kirby, Sanderson Farms winner Luke List's wife?

Chloe Kirby is a philanthropist and former actress who married her golfer husband in 2016. As an actress, she is known for Momentum (2015) and Safari (2013), among other films and television shows.

Despite being a rather successful actress, Kirby has been away from the film industry for a long time. In fact, she has not appeared on-screen since 2015.

Chloe Kirby and Luke List were married after dating for a couple of years first. The two have had two children since then, Ryann List and Harrison List. Chloe Kirby lives in Augusta, Georgia with her husband and their two kids.

List gave his wife a lot of credit for his impressive win according to the PGA Tour:

“I think all my emotion kind of came out after that putt, and then it was just shock, really, still. But to have them there means everything. The last one my son was a little smaller and he's starting to get into golf a little bit."

He continued:

"But just my wife, she's incredible, and her steadiness and perseverance to keep me level and positive is a job in itself. It’s just tough sometimes backing myself, and she's always got my back. It was really special having her and my kids here.”

He also admitted that his kids gave him a little extra motivation, undoubtedly, along with his wife as they were all present for his victory:

“She’s been telling me for a long time, ‘Daddy I want a trophy,’ and I finally got one. I think we’ll have to get her a mini version of it. But it’s nice to have your kids present and old enough to appreciate it and share with them. And I’m very fortunate.”

List went on to discuss how he got going. He admitted he was surprised that he got into the playoff, but that he was grateful.

At that point, he had to try and make a birdie at all costs. He didn't get off to a good start, but he finished well and told his caddie he would make it, and improbably did.

Luke List and his whole family

He continued:

“Usually in the past, I would kind of fold up and get a little frustrated, and I was able to just hang in there. My caddie did a fantastic job on keeping me present, and just very fortunate to come out on top."

Luke List and his wife have a beautiful family. It's that beautiful family that he loves so much that motivates him to do well. This time, it motivated him all the way to one of the most impressive wins in recent memory.