Who is Marcus Armitage? Exploring everything about the English-born golfer

Marcus Armitage is an English professional golfer born in Salford. His professional career began in 2013 when he earned the Rookie of the Year award. Such achievements were not away from hurdles and humble beginnings as his family faced major financial issues for his professional profile to grow.

Marcus Armitage at the Porsche European Open (Image via Getty)

In 2013, he also earned fourteen victories, including the PGA EuroPro Tour. He also won the 2015 PGA EuroPro Tour, which earned him the tour card for the 2016 Challenger Tour.

In 2016, Marcus Armitage finished runner-up in the Volopa Irish Challenge and 11th in the table rankings. This victory added to his tour card earnings for the 2017 European Tour. He also won the Foshan Open on the Challenge Tour the same year.

Armitage did not have a good run on the European Tour, as he lost his tour card. He made a good comeback and ended as a runner-up in the 2018 Belt & Road Colorful Yunnan Open, which proved his worth.

In 2020, Marcus Armitage was third in the South African Open with his best finish on the European Tour. In the subsequent year, he shot an amazing final round 65 to emerge victorious in the European Tour at the Porsche European Open.

Marcus Armitage was elated after winning his first-ever title as it meant everything to him and his family. He shared a few words at the press conference right after the win.

“It means everything. It’s what you dream about as a kid. It’s funny, I had a 20-footer down the hill on the last and I stood over it and thought about the amount of times you’ve stood on the putting green as a kid and said ‘two putts to win a Tour event’, said Marcus after winning the Porsche European Open.

In the same year, he also made a record by hitting over 300 yards into the moving BMW M8. Though this achievement was not professional, it earned him several fans in the golfing arena.

In 2023, he has an impressive net worth of around $5 million. Though the English golfer has not won any major tournaments lately, he has been a part of the KLM Open as a part of the DP World Tour and is trying to strive in the highly competitive golfing world.