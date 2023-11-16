Who is Marshawn Lynch? All you need to know about the 2023 Netflix Cup host

Marshawn Lynch is a former American football player in the National Football League. During his college days, Lynch played for the University of California before getting selected for the Buffalo Bills in the 2007 NFL Draft first draft.

Marshawn Lynch at The Netflix Cup (Image via Getty)

Throughout his NFL career, Lynch played for the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks, and Oakland Raiders. He became popular for his powerful running style and breaking tackles. He also earned “Beast Mode” as a nickname for his gameplay style. He has also won five Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl victory with the Seattle Seahawks in 2014.

Marshawn Lynch, who has brought his unique style to the world of football, recently hosted the 2023 Netflix Cup. It was the first-ever live sports event featuring a mix of professional golfers from "Full Swing” and Formula 1 drivers from "Drive to Survive."

What is the 2023 Netflix Cup?

Carlos Sainz and Justin Thomas win The Netflix Cup 2023 (Image via Getty)

The Netflix Cup also featured Marshawn Lynch as one of the emcees alongside sportscaster Kay Adams, PGA TOUR player Joel Dahmen, and comedian Bert Kreischer. During the tournament, Lynch provided humorous commentary and engaged in entertaining banter with the participants, including Formula 1 drivers and PGA Tour professionals.

The tournament featured four pairs, each comprising a Formula 1 driver and a PGA Tour professional. Carlos Sainz and Justin Thomas emerged victorious in a thrilling showdown, securing the title in the inaugural Netflix Cup 2023.

The live sports event unfolded at the Wynn Golf Club at Wynn, Las Vegas. The pairs engaged in eight holes of match play, navigating surprise challenges and adding intense competition and entertainment to the event.

The event also had the presence of notable figures like Patrick Mahomes, Mark Wahlberg, Blake Griffin, Steve Aoki, and Collin Morikawa. A few matchups included the legendary combination of matches between Lando Norris- Rickie Fowler and Carlos Sainz-Justin Thomas. The second combination featured Alex Albon and Max Homa vs. Pierre Gasly and Tony Finau.

The victorious pair, Carlos Sainz and Justin Thomas demonstrated great skills in both the clash of wheels and irons, showcasing the participating athletes' dynamic skills. This event successfully brought together athletes from two different worlds of sports.