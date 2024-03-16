Who is Matthias Schmid? All you need to know about the PGA Tour rookie shining at The Players

Matthias Schmid has emerged as a standout performer at The Players Championship 2024, securing a tie for sixth place after two rounds of the tournament. His impressive display of skill has been evident throughout this week's PGA Tour event.

Born on November 18, 1997, Schmid is a professional German golfer. He graduated from the University of Louisville and embarked on his professional career in 2021 after graduation.

Prior to turning professional, he played collegiate golf for the Louisville Cardinals from 2017 to 2021. During his time in college, he achieved victory at the Old Town Club Collegiate in 2018 and claimed the European Amateur title in both 2019 and 2020.

Beginning his professional journey in 2021, Matthias Schmid quickly made an impact by finishing second in the Dutch Open. He also earned the prestigious Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year award.

Despite his early successes, Schmid is still in pursuit of his first professional victory. His best finish to date was third place at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

It is noteworthy that Schmid did not have a good start to the 2024 PGA Tour season. He missed six consecutive cuts at the initial tournaments he played this season before finishing T10 at the Puerto Rico event.

How did Matthias Schmid perform at The Players Championship 2024?

Schmid teed it up at this week's Players Championship, which began on Thursday, March 14. He started his game on the 10th hole and shot an eagle on the next.

Schmid displayed impressive performance in the opening round of the 2024 Players Championship. He recorded a bogey on the 13th but quickly recovered with a birdie on the 16th hole. Maintaining composure on the back-nine, he started with two consecutive birdies on the second and third holes.

However, he encountered difficulties on the next two holes, shooting a bogey on the fourth and a double bogey on the fifth. Matthias Schmid added another birdie on the seventh hole and wrapped up the round with an incredible eagle on the ninth. He scored 4-under 68 in the first round of the tournament.

In the second round, Schmid again started strong with a birdie on the second hole, followed by consecutive birdies on the eighth and ninth holes. He added an eagle on the 16th, a birdie on the 17th, and then a double bogey on the 18th. He scored 4-under 68 in the second round.

Following the two rounds of the tournament, Matthias Schmid made the cut and secured his spot in the final two rounds scheduled to take place on Saturday and Sunday.