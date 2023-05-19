Who is Michael Collins? All you need to know about the former caddie turned golf analyst

Michael Collins has had an incredible juggling career throughout his life. From being a comedian to turning a caddie to becoming a golf analyst, his career is full of everything.

In an ESPN article authored by Collins himself, he wrote about his unconventional journey of turning into a professional caddie. Years ago, fans saw him caddying for American professional golfer Omar Uresti.

But how did it start? In this article, we talk about the story of comedian Michael Collins turning into a caddie and then a golf analyst.

The Journey of Comedian Michael Collins Turning a golf caddie and Analyst

Michael Collins was a standup comedian in the early 1990s. It was in 1993 when a 22-year-old Collins swung a golf club and fell in love with golf, 'a ridiculous game,' as he calls it.

It was in 1997, that changed his perception of his work. In that year Fuzzy Zoeller made a racial remark on Tiger Woods. After listening to those comments, he thought about combining his work with his passion.

Despite not knowing much about the game of golf, Collins thought that Zoeller's remark on Woods that he (Zoeller) thought the latter might serve fried chicken and collard greens at his Masters' dinner, would actually make his comedy more interesting.

He started to figure out comedy dates to coordinate with the PGA Tour event for the next two years. As rightly said, opportunity comes to those who keep the door knocking, which was the case with Michael Collins.

A comedian, who used to perform at Coconut's Comedy Club for the past seven years, informed him that there was a spot available as he is expecting his first child and he will not be available.

According to Collins, it took a 15-minute pleading-and-begging session with the club's owner, that earned him a spot. Interestingly, the 1998 RBC Heritage was also scheduled around that time.

During one of the shows, Collins met Omar Uresti and his brother and developed a friendship with them. He started to schedule shows during the tour events. When was not hitting the punchlines, he was all around the fairways. Once he got a chance to caddy in the practice rounds, he became curious to learn every aspect of it.

American golfer Robert Gamez was the first professional player whom Michael Collins caddied. Later on, in the 2003 Nationwide Tour Championship, he was the bagman of Chris Couch. He did earn a tour promotion but at the cost of getting fired on a phone call as he canceled comedy shows for continuous six months.

Michael Collins was a regular caddy until 2011. Around this time, he already completed three first-place finishes with pro golfers, but ultimately it was something else he was destined for - golf analysis!

He was approached by Sirius/XM Radio for covering the Tour events. Later on, he was called by ESPN.com for golf coverage.

Michael Collins is now a co-host, with Pat Perez, of a Sirius/XM radio show, called Out of Bounds. He also has a show on ESPN+ called America’s Caddie that features his journey across the country.

