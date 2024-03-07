Mito Pereira, born as Guillermo Pereira Hinke on March 31, 1995, is a renowned Chilean professional golfer. Standing 6 feet tall and weighing 196 pounds, he is a member of the LIV Golf League and is known for his exceptional skills. and achievements.

Pereira's professional journey has been marked by numerous victories and notable accomplishments. He currently has 10 wins under his belt as a professional, including three on the Korn Ferry Tour, the Country Club de Bogotá Championship in February 2020, the Rex Hospital Open in June 2021, and the BMW Charity Pro-Am in June 2021.

These victories were his ticket to the PGA Tour, whereby he became the 12th man to be promoted automatically through a three-win streak. Furthermore, Mito Pereira won the Roberto De Vicenzo Punta del Este Open Copa NEC in 2016, adding to his Korn Ferry Tour wins. His achievements include winning four times on the Chilean professional tour and one time on the TPG Tour.

Mito Pereira, the renowned golfer, currently holds the 41st position in the Official World Golf Rankings, as of March 3, 2024, courtesy of his impressive achievements.

Pereira's golf achievements can be traced back to his successful amateur career. He won the 2006 Optimist International Junior Golf Championship in the boys 10-11 division and the 2008 championship in the boys 12-13 division. At 17, he beat professionals at the Chilean Professional Tour's Abierto Internacional de Las Brisas de Chicureo to secure the title.

In addition, Mito Pereira worked to perfect his craft at Texas Tech University where he played college golf with the Red Raiders between 2014 and 2015. In August 2015, he reached the top position on the World Amateur Golf Ranking and then transitioned into professional golf.

Exploring Mito Pereira's professional career

has played at both prestigious and major tournaments throughout his career. He made his first major appearance at the 2019 US Open but unfortunately did not make the cut. In addition, he represented Chile at the 2019 Pan American Games where he won a bronze medal in the individual competition.

At the 2022 PGA Championship, Pereira had one of the most resonant moments in his career. Despite having a three-shot lead going into the final round, he faced obstacles constantly. Pereira managed to finish third with other players, despite having a double bogey on the 72nd hole, enough to qualify for a playoff.

In February 2023, Pereira joined LIV Golf and played for Torque GC alongside Chilean compatriot Joaquin Niemann.

Mito Pereira's professional career is still running, and he has not decided to retire yet as he still competes at the top level displaying his skills and talent on the golf field.