Who is Miyu Yamashita? Everything about the golfer who took lead at the AIG Women’s Open on Friday

Miyu Yamashita took the lead at the AIG Women’s Open on Friday after shooting a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the second round at Royal Porthcawl. The 23-year-old Japanese golfer surged to the top of the leaderboard at Royal Porthcawl, positioning herself for a breakthrough win on the LPGA Tour.Yamashita is a rising star in women's golf and one of Japan's most successful players in recent years. Born in Neyagawa, Osaka, on August 2, 2001, she started playing golf at the age of five and turned professional in 2020. Since then, she has made a big impact on the LPGA of Japan Tour.The talented golfer has won 13 titles on the JLPGA, including three Major championships. She was the leading money winner in both 2022 and 2023 and was named JLPGA Player of the Year for those two seasons. She also became the youngest golfer to top the Mercedes Ranking and had the lowest scoring average, with 21 top-10 finishes in a single season.In December 2024, Miyu Yamashita earned her LPGA Tour card by winning the Final Qualifying Tournament. Before that, she had already played 12 LPGA events, including a runner-up finish at the 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. She also finished T4 at the 2024 Paris Olympics.So far in the 2025 season, Yamashita has played 15 events on the LPGA Tour, making the cut in 13 of them. She has six top-10 finishes, with her best being a T3 at the JM Eagle LA Championship. She also finished T10 at the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open.Miyu Yamashita is currently ranked 15th in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings and 20th in the Race to CME Globe. Since 2021, she has recorded an impressive 43 top-three finishes across tours. She has earned $1.1 million in prize money this season.How has Miyu Yamashita performed so far at the AIG Women’s Open?Miyu Yamashita made a strong start at the AIG Women’s Open with a 4-under 68 in the opening round on Thursday. She began with a bogey on the 1st hole but quickly bounced back with a run of four straight birdies from the 4th to the 7th.She added an eagle on the par-5 9th to go out in 31 strokes (-5). On the back nine, Yamashita played steady golf, carding even-par until a dropped shot on the 17th saw her finish with a 1-over 37 inward nine. Her opening round placed her solo third at 4-under.On Friday, Yamashita delivered a flawless performance with a bogey-free 65, which included seven birdies. That took her total to 11-under par, giving her the solo lead heading into the weekend.Here is a look at Miyu Yamashita's hole-by-hole scorecard from round 2:Front Nine (OUT) – 33 (-3)Hole 1 (Par 4): 3 – BirdieHole 2 (Par 4): 3 – BirdieHole 3 (Par 4): 4 – ParHole 4 (Par 4): 4 – ParHole 5 (Par 3): 3 – ParHole 6 (Par 5): 5 – ParHole 7 (Par 4): 4 – ParHole 8 (Par 3): 3 – ParHole 9 (Par 5): 4 – BirdieBack Nine (IN) – 32 (-4)Hole 10 (Par 4): 3 – BirdieHole 11 (Par 4): 3 – BirdieHole 12 (Par 3): 3 – ParHole 13 (Par 5): 4 – BirdieHole 14 (Par 4): 4 – ParHole 15 (Par 3): 3 – ParHole 16 (Par 4): 4 – ParHole 17 (Par 4): 4 – ParHole 18 (Par 5): 4 – BirdieTotal: 65 (-7)