Nicholas James Job, who was born on July 27, 1949, is a professional English golfer who played in the European Senior Tour. Standing at 6 feet tall, he is a professional British golfer having won nine professional tournaments.

Nicholas Job was born in Haslemere, Surrey and presently resides in Thames Ditton, Surrey.

At just sixteen, he made the cut for the Open Championship of 1966 and excelled in junior events like the Gor-Ray Under-24 Championship in 1969 and the under-23 BUA Rising Star Tournament in 1970, making him a prominent player in the golfing world.

In addition to this, he continuously took part in the top 100 finishers of the European Tour Order of Merit being on European Tour throughout his life. By 1981, Nicholas James Job had reached his highest position ever – 26th. One year later, Job’s participation in the European Tour brought about notable highlights, with him being second at the 1978 Greater Manchester Open where Brian Barnes defeated him.

Similarly, also tried out South African tournaments and prospered in the same. In 1973, he managed to secure a third-place finish at the Corlett Drive Classic while Andries Oosthuizen fell short of him via play-offs that were held in the Victoria Falls Classic in 1976.

When Nicholas turned 50, he switched to the European Senior Tour where he was successful. He won five times during the tour between 2000 and 2008. He was third at the age of 64 in the Berenberg Masters in 2013. At 71, Job set a record for the most appearances in a single season during 2019.

Nicholas James Job’s professional wins consist of four regular victories and five triumphs at The European Seniors Tour. Apart from that, Job has won the Gor-Ray Under-24 Championship (1969), BUA Rising Star Tournament (1970), Kent Open (1973) and Victoria Falls Classic (1976).

In team competitions, Nicholas James Job had played for Great Britain & Ireland's winning team in Hennessy Cognac Cup, in 1980. Besides this, he had also taken part in other PGA Cups with Great Britain & Ireland/Europe that were held in 1988, 1992, 1994, and 1996 respectively with the last leading into a tie.

Expand Tweet

A closer look at Nicholas James Job's recent professional career

Nicholas Job's final five performances before the MCB Tour Championship Mauritius (December 8, 2023) showed diverse experiences. He retired early at the Italian Senior Open (2022) but tied for 59th at the Farmfoods European Senior Masters hosted by Peter Baker Job. He shot (+9) 225 over three rounds, earning 8.0 points and €587.50.

Nicholas James Job continued his Legends Tour journey by playing in the Legends Open de France hosted by Jean van de Velde. He finished at number 32, earning €1,708.33 in prize money and 20.5 points. He also earned €1,120.00 and 11.2 points for a T57th position in the Irish Legends presented by The McGinley Foundation.

His performance in the WINSTON Golf Senior Open saw him tie for 46th place and earn €1,645 worth of prize money.