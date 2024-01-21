Who is Nick Dunlap’s caddie? All you need to know about the American golfer’s bagman

Nick Dunlap could become the eighth amateur player to win a PGA Tour tournament this Sunday (January 21), the first since Phil Mickelson in 1991. Naturally, in such a result, his team and in particular, his caddie, have played an essential role.

Nick Dunlap's caddie is Hunter Hamrick, 34, who already has a long career in golf. Hamrick is a native of Alabama, where he developed his golf skills from an early age.

Hunter Hamrick had an interesting career as a player and golf coach, before becoming Nick Dunlap's caddie. His time in the Junior category was very successful, earning several headlines for taking part in senior tournaments when he was still a teenager.

In 2008, he received a scholarship to play golf at the University of Alabama, where he became the team captain. His results include four wins in 35 tournaments and 102 rounds, including the title at the 2009 NCAA Northeast Regional Championship.

In 2012, he led the Alabama Crimson Tides to a runner-up finish at the NCAA Men's Golf Championships. Interestingly, that team also included Justin Thomas, who will share the deciding round with Hunter Hamrick (in his role as Nick Dunlap's caddie) at the American Express tournament.

Professional career of Nick Dunlap's caddie

Hunter Hamrick pursued a career as a professional golfer after graduating from college. Between 2012 and 2019, he played 79 events on the PGA Tour developmental circuits, including seven tournaments at the top level.

The circuit where he performed the most was the Korn Ferry Tour, where he played 35 tournaments, managing to make 14 cuts and one Top 10. The highest result of his professional career was finishing T10 in the PGA Tour's 2012 True South Classic. That year he also made the cut at the US Open.

After this stage of his career, Hunter Hamrick returned to the University of Alabama, this time in the role of assistant coach. During his tenure in this role, the Alabama Crimson Tides returned to stellar levels of national collegiate golf. The team finished 11th at the 2023 NCAA Men's Golf National Championships.

In his second season as an assistant coach (2022-2023), Hamrick coached Nick Dunlap, who made his Crimson Tide debut. After the end of the year, Hamrick decided not to continue his coaching career.

According to the Alabama Crimson Tide news service, Hamrick was leaving his position to "pursue a new career opportunity." Essentially Sports notes that he is currently working as an account executive for an insurance company based in Florida.

However, this week he is acting as a caddie for his former student Nick Dunlap at the American Express tournament. It is unclear whether Hunter Hamrick might be thinking of this professional activity as his full-time occupation in the future.