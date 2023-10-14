Who is Nick Taylor? Everything you need to know about the 3x PGA Tour-winning Canadian golfer

Nick Taylor is one of the best players to start the Shriners Children's Open. At TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, the Canadian carded two rounds of 65 and 67 for an excellent score of 10-under 132.

Taylor was born in Manitoba but grew up in British Columbia, where he began playing golf at the age of 10. He quickly developed his talent and skills, which allowed him to have an outstanding career at both the junior and amateur levels.

Among his best junior results was winning the British Columbia High School Championship. As a result of this and other accomplishments, Nick Taylor earned a scholarship to play golf at the University of Washington.

As a member of the Huskies, Nick Taylor also had some notable performances. He finished runner-up at the 2008 NCAA Division I Championship and tied for ninth the following year. In both seasons, Taylor helped his team finish in the top 10.

He earned numerous accolades during his collegiate career, including the 2010 Ben Hogan Award, which recognizes the top player of the year in his division.

At the same time, Nick Taylor continued to play (and excel) in other Open and amateur tournaments. At the 2009 U.S. Open, he set the lowest score round record for an amateur when he shot 65 on the second day. He finished T36 in the event but won the trophy for top amateur.

That same year, he finished third in the Canadian Amateur, a tournament he had won in 2007, and won the Sahalee Players Championship. After the 2009 season, he was ranked 1st in the world amateur rankings and won the McCormack Medal to prove it.

Nick Taylor's professional career

After graduating from the University of Washington in 2010, Nick Taylor began his professional career. He played on the PGA Tour Canada for two years (2011-2013) with outstanding results, earning his promotion to the Korn Ferry Tour (formerly the Web.com Tour) for the 2013-14 season.

His first experience on North America's premier developmental tour was also a positive one, and after just one season, Nick Taylor earned his PGA Tour card. He made his debut as a full member in the 2014-15 season.

The Canadian did not have to wait long to establish himself on the PGA Tour, as just three weeks after his debut, he claimed his first victory at this level, the 2014 Sanderson Farms Championship.

Over the next few seasons, Taylor managed to maintain his status as a PGA Tour member, but his performance was inconsistent. It wouldn't be until six years later that he would earn his second tour victory, the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Three years later, Taylor achieved one of the most special results of his career when he won the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, draining a 72-foot winning putt. He became the first Canadian to win the premier domestic tournament since 1954.

Globally, Taylor played 25 tournaments on the PGA Tour Canada, with 22 cuts made and 10 top 10s. On the Korn Ferry Tour, his results include three top 10s and 14 overcuts in 27 tournaments.

On the PGA Tour, he has played in 253 tournaments with three wins, 15 top 10s, and 156 cuts made.