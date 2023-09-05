Who is Nicolai Hojgaard’s caddie? All you need to know about the golfer's trusted aide

Nicolai Hojgaard, the Danish golf sensation who recently secured his debut appearance for Team Europe in the Ryder Cup, owes a significant part of his success to his trusted caddie, Christian Christensen.

Christian Christensen, Hojgaard's caddie, has been by his side, contributing significantly to his recent achievements. Throughout 2022 and early 2023, Nicolai Hojgaard has consistently impressed with his performances.

Christensen is a PGA member and a full-time golf instructor with a rich history in the sport. His foray into golf instruction began in 1994 when he joined the Nicklaus Golf School. He worked closely with the school, including at the prestigious TPC Scottsdale, where he honed his skills as an instructor.

Nicolai Hojgaard and Christian Christensen at the Hero Cup (Image via Getty)

Nicolai Hojgaard's notable performances included a top-ten finish at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and a runner-up position on the PGA Tour at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

The partnership between Nicolai Hojgaard and Christian Christensen reached new heights with a remarkable tie for fifth place at the Ryder Cup venue, Marco Simone, during the DS Automobiles Italian Open. This was a significant achievement for both the golfer and his caddie. Notably, Hojgaard had previously won the same event in 2021.

The remarkable run of Nicolai Hojgaard to the Ryder Cup squad

Nicolai Hojgaard, at just 22 years old, has displayed remarkable talent and resilience on the golf course. His journey to the Ryder Cup began with back-to-back top-five finishes in the final two events of the European Ryder Cup qualification.

Hojgaard's path to the Ryder Cup took an unexpected turn in the second week of January 2023 when he stepped in for his injured twin brother, Rasmus, in the Hero Cup. Nicolai immediately made an impact by finishing as the joint top scorer, earning 3.5 points from four matches.

Nicolai Hojgaard at the Hero Cup 2023 (Image via Getty)

Nicolai Hojgaard's exceptional form continued throughout the summer, with notable performances at the Open Championship and the Wyndham Championship on the PGA Tour. His consistent top finishes, including a top-three spot in the Czech Republic and a tied-fifth place finish in Switzerland, underscored his excellent form.

It's essential to note that Nicolai Hojgaard's partnership with Christian Christensen has proved to be a winning formula. Their strong rapport and mutual understanding have contributed significantly to the golfer's achievements on the European Tour.