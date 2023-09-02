Who is Olivia Cowan? Exploring more about the German golfer

German golfer Olivia Cowan has been making significant strides in the world of golf. Cowan's journey into golf began at a young age. Born into a golf-loving family, Cowan's connection to the game runs deep. Her father, Andrew Cowan, an English-born teaching professional in Germany, introduced her to golf at the tender age of three.

From those early days under her father's guidance, Cowan's passion for golf grew, eventually leading her to remarkable success on the greens. She secured victory in the under-14s German Girls' National Championship in 2010. This early success hinted at her promising future in the sport.

In the years that followed, Cowan's talent shone brightly. Notable wins at the 2011 Luxembourg Ladies International Amateur Championship and the 2013 German Ladies National Championship established her as an up-and-coming golfing talent. However, her path to the Ladies European Tour (LET) encountered a minor setback when she narrowly missed securing a spot on the tour during Q-school in 2014.

Undeterred by this setback, Cowan represented Germany at the 2014 Summer Youth Olympics in China, delivering an impressive fourth-place finish. Her dedication to the sport paid off when she was part of the victorious European Vagliano Trophy Team in 2015. That same year, Cowan transitioned to professional golf with a handicap of +4, ranking seventh in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Her journey as a professional golfer began with immediate success. In 2015, even as an amateur, Cowan triumphed at the ASGI Ladies Open in Switzerland and the Borås Ladies Open in Sweden. Shortly after turning professional, she added another victory to her record at the Norrporten Ladies Open in Sweden.

Cowan's remarkable career continued as she earned a place on the Ladies European Tour (LET) after winning the 2015 LET Access Series Order of Merit. In 2016, she made her debut at a major championship event, the U.S. Women's Open.

Over the subsequent years, Cowan consistently delivered strong performances, securing numerous top-10 finishes in various LET events. Her dedication, coupled with her exceptional skills, earned her seventh place on the LET Order of Merit in both 2018 and 2019.

One of Cowan's standout moments came in 2022 when she claimed her maiden LET victory at the Hero Women's Indian Open. Her impressive performance, which included a 13-under 275 score, propelled her to victory with a three-shot lead over her competitors.

With a total of four professional wins, including one from the Ladies European Tour and three from the LET Access Series, Olivia Cowan's career trajectory continues to impress. She also secured her card for the 2022 LPGA Tour through qualifying school, solidifying her status as an international golfing sensation.

Olivia Cowan at the Portland Classic - Round Two (Image via Getty)

Olivia Cowan is currently plying her trade at the LPGA Portland Classic 2023. At the end of Round 2, Cowan found herself in a commendable position, tied at the 17th spot with a score of -8.

She came into this tournament on the back of a great performance in the AIG Women's Open. The German golfer achieved her best result in a Major championship to date, finishing at a commendable T9 position at Walton Heath.

Olivia Cowan now finds herself in the seventh spot in the current Race to Costa Del Sol standings.