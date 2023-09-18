Paige Spiranac, the renowned professional golfer and social media sensation, has an older sister, Lexie Spiranac. Lexie, three years senior to Paige, boasts an impressive athletics background that's worth getting to know.

As Paige made her remarkable ascent in the world of golf, Lexie was carving her path in the realm of sports. She excelled as a heptathlete and held the distinguished title of a Taekwondo black belt.

While both the sisters share their roots in Monument, Colorado, it's interesting to note that Lexie was born in Chicago, Illinois, while Paige was born in Wheat Ridge, Colorado.

Lexie's journey led her to the prestigious Stanford University in California, where she continued to shine as an athlete. She earned herself a college athletics scholarship and proudly represented Stanford as a track and field team member.

Lexie was a valuable 4A State Championship team member in high school in 2004. Her dedication and talent were further acknowledged when she clinched the state championship in the 5A high jump category in 2007, an accomplishment that speaks volumes about her athletic prowess.

Lexie's achievements extended to her college career, where she reached her personal best in the high jump category by impressively clearing 1.63 meters.

Paige Spiranac and Lexie Spiranac release a children's book together titled "Hattie Goes Golfing"

Paige Spiranac and Lexie Spiranac launch their children's book (Image via Back 9 Press)

Paige Spiranac has ventured into a new and heartwarming collaboration with her sister, Lexie Spiranac. Together, they've created something special for the young – a captivating children's book, "Hattie Goes Golfing."

The announcement came via Paige Spiranac's Instagram story, where she shared the exciting news of their joint project. "Hattie Goes Golfing" is more than just a story; it's an invitation for kids to explore the world of golf, igniting their passion for the sport from a young age.

The book, which promises to be an enchanting read for children and parents alike, is available on the Back 9 Press website. It encapsulates valuable life lessons about courage, determination, and the sheer joy of golf that transcends age barriers. Paige and Lexie Spiranac's endeavor aims to make golf accessible and delightful for everyone, positively impacting young minds.