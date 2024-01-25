Who are the parents of Polish golfer Adrian Meronk? All you need to know

The golf world has its eyes set on Adrian Meronk as they wait for the official confirmation of his rumored signing with LIV Golf. His switch has been reported by numerous media since Wednesday, January 24, but neither the player nor the circuit have issued any statement on the matter.

Adrian Meronk comes from a family closely linked to golf, as his father, Andrzej, was one of the best amateurs in Poland during his youth. Andrzej and his wife Joanna were living in Hamburg, Germany at the time of Adrian's birth.

However, by the time then-infant Adrian turned two years old, Andrzej and Joanna decided to return to their motherland, settling in Pniewy, near the city of Poznań. Andrzej introduced his son to golf from an early age. While learning to play, Adrian attended numerous amateur tournaments as his father's caddie.

Little is known about Joanna Meronk, who has led a life much further away from the spotlight. However, her Instagram profile (@joannameronk) shows that she is closely associated with golf and her son's career.

A young Adrian Meronk quickly stood out in golf. Andrzej and Joanna's son began to climb the ranks within the Polish circuits until he became one of the best in the junior/amateur category.

Between 2010 and 2014, Adrian Meronk won five tournaments in Poland (2010 Polish Junior Championship, 2010 Polish Amateur, 2011 Polish Junior Championship, 2012 TOYA Polish Junior and 2014 Polish Amateur).

However, since 2012, Adrian Meronk played in American collegiate golf, as he received a scholarship from East Tennessee State University. At that level, he won the 2014 Inverness Intercollegiate, 2014 Wolfpack Intercollegiate, 2015 Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate, and 2016 Southern Conference Championship.

A review of the rumors surrounding Adrian Meronk's move to LIV Golf

Adrian Meronk was scheduled to debut his PGA Tour card at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open. However, the Polish announced his withdrawal from the tournament on the very morning of Wednesday, January 24, when the first round was played. The reason given was illness.

Almost parallel to the announcement that Meronk would not be playing in the Farmers Insurance Open, the media outlet Flushing It reported on X (formerly Twitter) that LIV Golf had recruited two new players and that at least one of the two was European.

Hours later on the same day, Flushing It posted again on X that Meronk's move to LIV Golf was "confirmed." The media outlet reiterated that claim in a new post this Thursday.

Other media outlets such as The Times and Sports Illustrated have reported Meronk's move to LIV Golf as a fait accompli. Sports Illustrated quoted a source close to the matter but did not reveal the identity.

If this move is confirmed, Meronk would be losing his PGA Tour card without having made his debut as a full member of the circuit.