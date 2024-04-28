Who is Patrick Fishburn? Know all about the American golfer

Patrick Fishburn is a PGA Tour player born in Ogden, Utah. The 31-year-old turned professional in 2018 and has played 10 PGA Tour events making three cuts.

Fishburn and his teammate Zac Blair are at the top of the leaderboard with a solo lead at the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The pair are former Brigham Young University teammates who are 23-under through three rounds of the Classic.

Fishburn has played 9 events so far in the 2024 season and has made two cuts. He finished tied for 42nd at the 2024 Puerto Rico Open and tied for 23rd at the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship. He plays the tour on exempt status earned through a top 30 ranking on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Points List.

The PGA Tour player ranks 200th on the FedEx Cup Rankings with 200 points and 209 on the PGA Tour's Official Money List with $14,200 made in earnings this season. Fishburn has made $616,223 throughout his career on the tour.

Patrick Fishburn served for two years as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Tennessee. Fishburn was a point guard on the Freemont High School basketball team.

Fishburn was the first recipient of a $40,000 grant from the Korn Ferry Tour's Utah Sports Commission from the Tony Finau Foundation.

Patrick Fishburn's 2024 season stats

Patrick Fishburn ranks 169th on the PGA Tour's playing field in total strokes gained and strokes gained tee-to-green at -1.229 in each field. He is 54th in strokes gained off the tee at 0.269.

Fishburn averages 303.4 yards in driving distance with his longest drive at 389 yards. He has a driving accuracy of 55.05% with a club head speed of 121.28 miles. His club head speed ranks 20th in the PGA Tour field.

He has a greens-in-regulation percentage of 62.15% and a scrambling of 63.30%. The PGA Tour player has an average of 1.832 putts per hole with strokes gained of 0.001 in putting.

With an adjusted scoring average of 72.273 and an actual average of 71.32, Fishburn shot his lowest round of 65 in the third round of the American Express, with a total of 60 birdies and one eagle made this season.

Patrick Fishburn's 2024 season results so far are:

Date Tournament Finish Score 1.21.2024 The American Express CUT -10 1.27.2024 Farmers Insurance Open CUT +1 2.25.2024 Mexico Open at Vindanta CUT +1 3.3.2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches CUT +5 3.10.2024 Puerto Rico Open T42 -10 3.24.2024 Valspar Championship CUT +5 3.31.2024 Texas Children's Houston Open CUT +2 4.7.2024 Valero Texas Open CUT +3 4.21.2024 Corales Puntacana Championship T23 -11

Fishburn finished 19th on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List in 2023, earning exempt status into the 2024 PGA Tour season. He finished runner-up at the 2023 NV5 Invitational after a sudden-death playoff. The PGA Tour player broke the Korn Ferry Tour record for consecutive holes without a bogey in 2023 with 108 consecutive holes back-to-back without a bogey.