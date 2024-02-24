Who is Patty Tavatanakit’s boyfriend Andy Zhang? 5 things about the LPGA golfer’s partner

Patty Tavatanakit is currently at the top of the leaderboard at the Honda LPGA Thailand after the third round. The Thai professional golfer concluded the third day with a stellar performance, finishing at 6 under par. This achievement brought her total score to 16 under par, placing her three strokes ahead of runner-up Madelene Sagström.

Away from the golf course, Patty Tavatanakit has been in a committed relationship with Andy Zhang for more than four years. The pair started seeing each other in October 2019. Just like his girlfriend, Zhang also shares a love of golf and has made his name on the circuit.

Andy Zhang is a Chinese professional golfer who was born on 14 December, 1997. He spent his early days in Beijing, China before moving to Bradenton, Florida in the United States.

Five things to know about Patty Tavatanakit’s boyfriend Andy Zhang

#1 Andy Zhang started playing golf at a very young age

Andy Zhang first fell in love with golf when he was six years old. At the age of seven, he started playing golf under the guidance of a coach. Then at the age of ten, he moved to the USA to pursue his golf dream.

In the same year, he won his division at the Junior World Championships at Torrey Pines. Later, he won two Florida Junior Tour events; first at The Evergreen Club (70-73) and then at Lake Wales (70-68).

#2 Andy Zhang made history by participating in the US Open at the age of 14

Andy Zhang was 14 years old when he got a chance to participate in a Major - the US Open at the Olympic Club in San Francisco, California. He became the youngest-ever player to play in the tournament at this age after replacing Paul Casey.

During this time, he even met 82-time PGA Tour winner, Tiger Woods, and shook hands with him. Talking about the same, Andy Zhang shared (via NBC Sports):

“I looked back, it was Tiger walking up. I got really excited, and he actually came up to me and shook my hand. I was like, `Wow, I just shook Tiger’s hand.”

However, the young golfer was not able to make the cut in the tournament.

#3 Andy Zhang’s amateur career gave him decent victories

Zhang had a great amateur career. He reached number 7 on the amateur world ranking before turning professional. The 26-year-old has won five tournaments as an amateur.

He triumphed at the 2014 Thunderbird International Junior, 2016 CB&I – Simplify Boys Championship, 2016 Azalea Invitational, 2018 SEC Championship and 2018 NCAA Reunion Regional.

#4 Andy Zhang became professional in 2018

Andy Zhang went professional in 2018 and joined the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019. He has participated in 23 events on the tour and has made the cut in nine of them.

He has just one top 10 finish which he secured at the 2019 Nashville Golf Open Benefiting the Snedeker Foundation. To date, he has earned $25,668 from his participation in the tour.

#5 Andy Zhang has also played a few PGA Tour events

Andy Zhang has participated in four PGA Tour events and made the cut in two of them. Although he has not won any events, he has earned $80,523 in total from those tournaments.

His best finish came at the 2019 Houston Open; finishing in the T23 position and earning a total of $67,125 from that particular tournament.