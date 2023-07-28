Who is Paula Reto? All you need to know about the South African golfer

Paula Reto, a successful professional golfer, was born on May 3, 1990, in the beautiful city of Cape Town, South Africa. Her parents are Belinda and Tony Reto, and she comes from a family with a long history of white African descent. She is the third of four children, the others being her brothers Llewellyn and Miguel, and her sister Monique Reto.

Paula demonstrated her athletic aptitude during her formative years by participating in both hockey and track and field contests. Hockey was her favorite sport, and she also excelled at it. However, Paula's life took a big turn in 2005 when she was introduced to the world of golf. Captivated by the sport's challenges and beauty, she quickly acquired a profound enthusiasm for it and decided to pursue it actively.

Paula continued her schooling at Purdue University, where she was a key member of the Purdue Boilermakers women's golf team from 2009 to 2012. She demonstrated her great talent and contributed to the team's remarkable success during her time at Purdue. Notably, the women's golf team won the NCAA National Championship in 2010, a spectacular feat that increased Paula's confidence and confirmed her status in the golfing world.

Paula Reto at the Yokohama Tire LPGA Classic in 2014 (Image via Getty)

Paula Reto has demonstrated her skills in the golfing world since turning professional in 2014, particularly during her peak form. Representing her country at the 2016 Rio Olympics was a big achievement in her career. She performed brilliantly but did not win any medals.

Despite taking a brief break from professional competition in 2019, Reto returned to training and fighting in 2020 with renewed vigor. She is still improving her talents and hopes to rise much higher in the rankings in the coming years.

Paula Reto's Journey through the Years

Reto's path to the LPGA Tour began in 2013 when she qualified for Q-School on her first try and later turned professional. In her first season, she finished tied for 13th position, obtaining full tour status. Her incredible potential was on display as she finished 77th on the official LPGA money list and seventh in the Louise Suggs Rookie of the Year race. Her solitary third-place result at the 2014 Yokohama Tyre LPGA Classic, in particular, established her ability to play at the highest level.

The highlight of Reto's career occurred on August 28, 2022, when she won her first LPGA Tour title at the Canadian Women's Open. She won by a single stroke over Nelly Korda and Choi Hye-jin with a total of 265 (-19). Her astounding record-breaking round of 62 in the event demonstrated her exceptional skill and determination.

Paula Reto has had outstanding achievements on the LPGA Tour in 2023, demonstrating her talent and promise. She started the year strong, finishing in a tie for ninth place at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational. Although she struggled at the US Women's Open, finishing tied 111th, she soon rebounded at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, finishing a commendable tied 6th.

Paula Reto at the Evian Championship 2023 (Image via Getty)

Paula Reto shone brightest during the current Amundi Evian Championship. She put on a sensational performance in the first round, carding an incredible 7-under 64, propelling her to a surprise first-round lead. Her performance includes eight birdies, displaying her incredible skills on the golf field.

The South African's two-shot lead against seasoned competitors such as 2015 winner Lydia Ko demonstrated her ability to compete with the best in the sport. Reto's consistent and good play in the Evian Championship illustrates her determination and improvement as a golfer, despite having only won one LPGA Tour tournament and never finishing higher than 18th in a major championship.

As the golfing world follows Paula Reto's captivating path, it is clear that she has the capacity to make a huge impact in the sport. Reto is prepared to continue rising the ranks and reaching new heights in her profession owing to her talent and passion for the game. Her performances on the LPGA Tour in 2023 have already established her as a significant challenger, and continues to fascinate golf enthusiasts with her commendable game on display.