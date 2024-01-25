Who is PGA prodigy Nick Dunlap’s girlfriend? Exploring all about Isabella Ellis

Nick Dunlap has made history by becoming the first amateur to win on the PGA Tour since 1991 after clinching the title at The American Express 2024. Naturally, fans are curious to learn more about Dunlap's personal life, especially his romantic relationships.

Isabella Ellis is the name of Nick Dunlap's girlfriend. The exact start date of their relationship is unclear, but Golf Monthly suggests it could have begun around September 2022.

Ellis was born and raised in Tuscaloosa, Alabama and attends the same university as Nick Dunlap. The young lady had a meritorious high school career, winning the President's Student Service Award and the Outstanding Academic Excellence Award from Tuscaloosa Academy.

Golf Monthly also notes that Isabella Ellis was a cheerleader during her high school years, and is also involved with cheerleading at the University of Alabama. She plans to major in nursing.

Ellis was with Nick Dunlap during the fourth round of The American Express, when the young sophomore accomplished the feat of becoming the eighth amateur to win on the PGA Tour since 1916.

What's next for Nick Dunlap?

Four days after his brilliant performance at The American Express 2024, Nick Dunlap announced that he had decided to turn pro. This is how Dunlap described it to Golf Channel:

"A week ago today, if you told me I’d have the opportunity to live out my dream as a 20-year-old — it’s pretty surreal. But it’s also scary, there’s a lot of changes. It was the easiest, hardest decision I’ve ever had to make, by far."

"I was very fortunate that everyone had the same opinion about it, and my teammates were awesome and very supportive. It goes back to the family that Alabama has; they were very supportive and wanted me to chase my dreams."

Following this decision, Nick Dunlap retains his position as the World's No. 1 amateur golfer for just over 24 hours. However, in the Official World Golf Ranking, he maintains the 68th spot.

By starting his professional career, Dunlap is automatically exempt from the PGA Tour through the 2026 season. In addition, he enjoys invitations to The Masters and the PGA Championship in 2024.

By winning as an amateur, Dunlap did not receive the 500 FedEx Cup points he would have been entitled to for his victory at The American Express. However, it did earn him a spot in the field for the seven Signature Events remaining in the 2024 season: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, The Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship, Memorial Tournament and Travelers Championship.

Dunlap's assured presence in Signature Events extends through the start of the 2025 season, as his victory qualifies him for the next edition of The Sentry. He also has a spot in THE PLAYERS Championship field and all full-field events in 2024.