Following the PGA Championship, the PGA Tour will head to the Lone Star State for the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025. The event will take place from Thursday, May 22, to Sunday, May 25, at the historic Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 field will feature several top names, including World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who is returning to his home state. In addition, the field will feature 20 of the top 50 ranked players competing for the $9,500,000 purse.
Defending champion Davis Riley is returning to Colonial alongside top names like Jordan Spieth, Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood, and Tom Kim.
The Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 field explored
Here's a look at the field and categories for the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025:
- Scottie Scheffler
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Brian Harman
- Kurt Kitayama
- Daniel Berger
- Olin Browne
- David Frost
- Emiliano Grillo
- Chris Kirk
- Corey Pavin
- Davis Riley
- Jordan Spieth
- Akshay Bhatia
- Brian Campbell
- Rafael Campos
- Cam Davis
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Ben Griffin
- Harry Hall
- Joe Highsmith
- Patton Kizzire
- Robert MacIntyre
- Matt McCarty
- Maverick McNealy
- Andrew Novak
- J.T. Poston
- Aaron Rai
- Davis Thompson
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Karl Vilips
- Kevin Yu
- Rickie Fowler
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Blades Brown
- Neal Shipley
- Mac Meissner
- Hayden Buckley
- Pierceson Coody
- David Lipsky
- Robby Shelton
- Lucas Glover
- Lee Hodges
- Chandler Phillips
- John Pak
- Jackson Suber
- Michael Block
- David Ford
- Camilo Villegas
- Danny Willett
- Zac Blair
- Nick Hardy
- Kevin Kisner
- Ryan Palmer
- Webb Simpson
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Tom Hoge
- Max Greyserman
- Will Zalatoris
- Eric Cole
- Patrick Rodgers
- Seamus Power
- Mark Hubbard
- Jake Knapp
- Beau Hossler
- Taylor Moore
- Justin Lower
- Erik van Rooyen
- Doug Ghim
- Keith Mitchell
- Peter Malnati
- Patrick Fishburn
- Victor Perez
- Andrew Putnam
- Rico Hoey
- Adam Svensson
- Carson Young
- Luke List
- Sam Stevens
- Charley Hoffman
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Matti Schmid
- Adam Schenk
- Ben Kohles
- Vince Whaley
- Michael Kim
- Greyson Sigg
- Matt Kuchar
- Brice Garnett
- Chan Kim
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Ben Silverman
- Chad Ramey
- Nate Lashley
- Chris Gotterup
- Henrik Norlander
- Alex Smalley
- Sami Valimaki
- Joel Dahmen
- Sam Ryder
- Bud Cauley
- Ryan Gerard
- Gary Woodland
- Danny Walker
- Isaiah Salinda
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Alejandro Tosti
- Max McGreevy
- Zach Johnson
- Ricky Castillo
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Kevin Roy
- Hayden Springer
- Steven Fisk
- Harry Higgs
- Jeremy Paul
- Kris Ventura
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Frankie Capan III
- Will Gordon
- Jesper Svensson
- Quade Cummins
- Trey Mullinax
- Joseph Bramlett
- Takumi Kanaya
- Will Chandler
- Lanto Griffin
- Taylor Dickson