Following the PGA Championship, the PGA Tour will head to the Lone Star State for the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025. The event will take place from Thursday, May 22, to Sunday, May 25, at the historic Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

Ad

The Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 field will feature several top names, including World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who is returning to his home state. In addition, the field will feature 20 of the top 50 ranked players competing for the $9,500,000 purse.

Defending champion Davis Riley is returning to Colonial alongside top names like Jordan Spieth, Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood, and Tom Kim.

Trending

The Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 field explored

Here's a look at the field and categories for the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025:

Scottie Scheffler

Hideki Matsuyama

Brian Harman

Kurt Kitayama

Daniel Berger

Olin Browne

David Frost

Emiliano Grillo

Chris Kirk

Corey Pavin

Davis Riley

Jordan Spieth

Akshay Bhatia

Brian Campbell

Rafael Campos

Cam Davis

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Ben Griffin

Harry Hall

Joe Highsmith

Patton Kizzire

Robert MacIntyre

Matt McCarty

Maverick McNealy

Andrew Novak

J.T. Poston

Aaron Rai

Davis Thompson

Jhonattan Vegas

Karl Vilips

Kevin Yu

Rickie Fowler

Tommy Fleetwood

Nicolai Højgaard

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Mackenzie Hughes

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Blades Brown

Neal Shipley

Mac Meissner

Hayden Buckley

Pierceson Coody

David Lipsky

Robby Shelton

Lucas Glover

Lee Hodges

Chandler Phillips

John Pak

Jackson Suber

Michael Block

David Ford

Camilo Villegas

Danny Willett

Zac Blair

Nick Hardy

Kevin Kisner

Ryan Palmer

Webb Simpson

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Tom Hoge

Max Greyserman

Will Zalatoris

Eric Cole

Patrick Rodgers

Seamus Power

Mark Hubbard

Jake Knapp

Beau Hossler

Taylor Moore

Justin Lower

Erik van Rooyen

Doug Ghim

Keith Mitchell

Peter Malnati

Patrick Fishburn

Victor Perez

Andrew Putnam

Rico Hoey

Adam Svensson

Carson Young

Luke List

Sam Stevens

Charley Hoffman

Ryo Hisatsune

Matti Schmid

Adam Schenk

Ben Kohles

Vince Whaley

Michael Kim

Greyson Sigg

Matt Kuchar

Brice Garnett

Chan Kim

Jacob Bridgeman

Ben Silverman

Chad Ramey

Nate Lashley

Chris Gotterup

Henrik Norlander

Alex Smalley

Sami Valimaki

Joel Dahmen

Sam Ryder

Bud Cauley

Ryan Gerard

Gary Woodland

Danny Walker

Isaiah Salinda

Aldrich Potgieter

Alejandro Tosti

Max McGreevy

Zach Johnson

Ricky Castillo

Michael Thorbjornsen

Kevin Roy

Hayden Springer

Steven Fisk

Harry Higgs

Jeremy Paul

Kris Ventura

Thorbjørn Olesen

Frankie Capan III

Will Gordon

Jesper Svensson

Quade Cummins

Trey Mullinax

Joseph Bramlett

Takumi Kanaya

Will Chandler

Lanto Griffin

Taylor Dickson

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More