Who is playing in the Chevron Championship 2025? Complete field and categories explored

The women's golf superstars will head to Texas next week for the Chevron Championship 2025. The first women's major of the season will take place from Thursday, April 24 to Sunday, April 27 at the Jack Nicklaus Signature Course at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.
The Chevron Championship 2025 will be a 120-player field with most of the top golfers in action. The purse size of the event is $7.9 million, and the winner will receive $1.2 million.
The Chevron Championship field will also feature other superstars like Lydia Ko, Charley Hull, Minjee Lee, and Jeeno Thitikul. Nelly Korda is the defending champion and will look to become the first player since Annika Sörenstam in 2002 to successfully defend her title.
Field explored for the Chevron Championship 2025
Here's a look at the complete field for the Chevron Championship 2025:
Sponsor Tournament Invite
- Gianna Clemente (a)
- Jasmine Koo (a)
Chevron Champions
- Nelly Korda
- Lilia Vu
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Jin Young Ko
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Lydia Ko
- Brittany Lincicome
- Lexi Thompson
- Stacy Lewis
- Yani Tseng
Major Winners
- Yuka Saso
- Allisen Corpuz
- Minjee Lee
- A Lim Kim
- Amy Yang
- Ruoning Yin
- In Gee Chun
- Sei Young Kim
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Anna Nordqvist
- Sophia Popov
- Ayaka Furue
- Celine Boutier
- Brooke M. Henderson
LPGA Tournament Winners
- Yealimi Noh
- Angel Yin
- Rio Takeda
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Hannah Green
- Bailey Tardy
- Linnea Strom
- Jeeno Thitikul
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Lauren Coughlin
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Haeran Ryu
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Leona Maguire
- Linn Grant
- Alexa Pano
- Megan Khang
Top-10 Chevron Previous Year
- Maja Stark
- Carlota Ciganda
- Esther Henseleit
- Jin Hee Im
- Minami Katsu
Top-80 Previous Year LPGA Points List
- Mao Saigo
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Narin An
- Nataliya Guseva
- Nasa Hataoka
- Charley Hull
- Gabriela Ruffels
- Lucy Li
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Andrea Lee
- Jenny Shin
- Albane Valenzuela
- Grace Kim
- Xiyu Janet Lin
- Arpichaya Yubol
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Ryann O'Toole
- Gaby Lopez
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Auston Kim
- Hinako Shibuno
- Ruixin Liu
- Yuna Nishimura
- Peiyun Chien
- Somi Lee
- Hira Naveed
- Georgia Hall
- Paula Reto
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Wichanee Meechai
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Kristen Gillman
Top-40 Rolex Rankings
- Miyu Yamashita
- Akie Iwai
- Ina Yoon
Top-2 LET, JLPGA, KLPGA
- Chiara Tamburlini
- Manon De Roey
Amateur Exemptions
- Lottie Woad (a)
- Chayse Gomez (a)
- Clarisa Temelo (a)
- Jeneath Wong (a)
- Carla Bernat Escuder (a)
- Asterisk Talley (a)
Current Year Points List
- Cassie Porter
- Lindy Duncan
- Saki Baba
- Yuri Yoshida
- Gigi Stoll
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Miranda Wang
- Yahui Zhang
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Benedetta Moresco
- Caroline Masson
- Jing Yan
- Cheyenne Knight
- Morgane Metraux
- Dewi Weber
- Gurleen Kaur
- Chisato Iwai
- Jiwon Jeon
- Mary Liu
- Brooke Matthews
- Muni He
- Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
- Yu Liu
- Kate Smith-Stroh
- Alena Sharp
- Frida Kinhult
- Savannah Grewal
- Weiwei Zhang
- Aditi Ashok
- Brittany Altomare
- Ingrid Lindblad
- Amanda Doherty
- Soo Bin Joo
- Yan Liu
- Xiaowen Yin