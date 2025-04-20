Who is playing in the Chevron Championship 2025? Complete field and categories explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Apr 20, 2025 13:58 GMT
LPGA: The Chevron Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn
Nelly Korda is the defending champion at The Chevron Championship (Image Source: Imagn)

The women's golf superstars will head to Texas next week for the Chevron Championship 2025. The first women's major of the season will take place from Thursday, April 24 to Sunday, April 27 at the Jack Nicklaus Signature Course at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.

The Chevron Championship 2025 will be a 120-player field with most of the top golfers in action. The purse size of the event is $7.9 million, and the winner will receive $1.2 million.

The Chevron Championship field will also feature other superstars like Lydia Ko, Charley Hull, Minjee Lee, and Jeeno Thitikul. Nelly Korda is the defending champion and will look to become the first player since Annika Sörenstam in 2002 to successfully defend her title.

Field explored for the Chevron Championship 2025

Here's a look at the complete field for the Chevron Championship 2025:

Sponsor Tournament Invite

  1. Gianna Clemente (a)
  2. Jasmine Koo (a)

Chevron Champions

  1. Nelly Korda
  2. Lilia Vu
  3. Jennifer Kupcho
  4. Patty Tavatanakit
  5. Jin Young Ko
  6. Pernilla Lindberg
  7. Lydia Ko
  8. Brittany Lincicome
  9. Lexi Thompson
  10. Stacy Lewis
  11. Yani Tseng

Major Winners

  1. Yuka Saso
  2. Allisen Corpuz
  3. Minjee Lee
  4. A Lim Kim
  5. Amy Yang
  6. Ruoning Yin
  7. In Gee Chun
  8. Sei Young Kim
  9. Ashleigh Buhai
  10. Anna Nordqvist
  11. Sophia Popov
  12. Ayaka Furue
  13. Celine Boutier
  14. Brooke M. Henderson

LPGA Tournament Winners

  1. Yealimi Noh
  2. Angel Yin
  3. Rio Takeda
  4. Hyo Joo Kim
  5. Madelene Sagstrom
  6. Hannah Green
  7. Bailey Tardy
  8. Linnea Strom
  9. Jeeno Thitikul
  10. Chanettee Wannasaen
  11. Lauren Coughlin
  12. Moriya Jutanugarn
  13. Haeran Ryu
  14. Jasmine Suwannapura
  15. Pajaree Anannarukarn
  16. Leona Maguire
  17. Linn Grant
  18. Alexa Pano
  19. Megan Khang

Top-10 Chevron Previous Year

  1. Maja Stark
  2. Carlota Ciganda
  3. Esther Henseleit
  4. Jin Hee Im
  5. Minami Katsu

Top-80 Previous Year LPGA Points List

  1. Mao Saigo
  2. Hye-Jin Choi
  3. Narin An
  4. Nataliya Guseva
  5. Nasa Hataoka
  6. Charley Hull
  7. Gabriela Ruffels
  8. Lucy Li
  9. Sarah Schmelzel
  10. Ariya Jutanugarn
  11. Nanna Koerstz Madsen
  12. Andrea Lee
  13. Jenny Shin
  14. Albane Valenzuela
  15. Grace Kim
  16. Xiyu Janet Lin
  17. Arpichaya Yubol
  18. Mi Hyang Lee
  19. Ryann O'Toole
  20. Gaby Lopez
  21. Stephanie Kyriacou
  22. Auston Kim
  23. Hinako Shibuno
  24. Ruixin Liu
  25. Yuna Nishimura
  26. Peiyun Chien
  27. Somi Lee
  28. Hira Naveed
  29. Georgia Hall
  30. Paula Reto
  31. Wei-Ling Hsu
  32. Wichanee Meechai
  33. Gemma Dryburgh
  34. Kristen Gillman
Top-40 Rolex Rankings

  1. Miyu Yamashita
  2. Akie Iwai
  3. Ina Yoon

Top-2 LET, JLPGA, KLPGA

  1. Chiara Tamburlini
  2. Manon De Roey

Amateur Exemptions

  1. Lottie Woad (a)
  2. Chayse Gomez (a)
  3. Clarisa Temelo (a)
  4. Jeneath Wong (a)
  5. Carla Bernat Escuder (a)
  6. Asterisk Talley (a)

Current Year Points List

  1. Cassie Porter
  2. Lindy Duncan
  3. Saki Baba
  4. Yuri Yoshida
  5. Gigi Stoll
  6. Elizabeth Szokol
  7. Miranda Wang
  8. Yahui Zhang
  9. Jeongeun Lee6
  10. Benedetta Moresco
  11. Caroline Masson
  12. Jing Yan
  13. Cheyenne Knight
  14. Morgane Metraux
  15. Dewi Weber
  16. Gurleen Kaur
  17. Chisato Iwai
  18. Jiwon Jeon
  19. Mary Liu
  20. Brooke Matthews
  21. Muni He
  22. Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
  23. Yu Liu
  24. Kate Smith-Stroh
  25. Alena Sharp
  26. Frida Kinhult
  27. Savannah Grewal
  28. Weiwei Zhang
  29. Aditi Ashok
  30. Brittany Altomare
  31. Ingrid Lindblad
  32. Amanda Doherty
  33. Soo Bin Joo
  34. Yan Liu
  35. Xiaowen Yin
