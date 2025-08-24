Who is playing in the LPGA FM Championship 2025? Complete field explored

The LPGA’s 2025 FM Championship will take place from August 28 to 31 at the TPC Boston, flaunting a purse of $4.1 million. The event has a star-studded field, and this year, the winner will receive $615,000.
The FM Championship was won by Haeran Ryu last season, and the golfer won against Jin Young Ko in a playoff after both scored 15 as the total score.
The defending champion is returning to the field along with World No. 1 Nelly Korda and Jeeno Thitikul. Notably, the tournament will feature major winners such as Minjee Lee, Sung Yung Park, and more.
The top ten golfers on the Espon Tour will also play this week at the FM Championship. The list includes golfers like Lauren Morris, Jessica Porvasnik, Brooke Matthews, Madison Young, and more.
2025 FM Championship full field list
Here's a list of all the golfers who will play at the LPGA’s FM Championship in 2025:
Sponsor Tournament Invite
- A. Zalsman
- M. Ganne
HOF/Career Wins
- B. Lincicome
Top-80
- N. Korda
- H. Ryu
- J. Thitikul
- A. Furue
- H. Green
- L. Coughlin
- M. Saigo
- S. Kim
- L. Vu
- J. Ko
- B. Henderson
- C. Boutier
- H. Choi
- C. Wannasaen
- M. Stark
- Y. Saso
- P. Tavatanakit
- R. Zhang
- J. Im
- J. Kupcho
- M. Khang
- N. An
- N. Guseva
- A. Yin
- A. Kim
- L. Grant
- N. Hataoka
- G. Ruffels
- L. Li
- A. Yang
- S. Schmelzel
- A. Jutanugarn
- Y. Noh
- E. Henseleit
- N. Koerstz Madsen
- J. Suwannapura
- A. Lee
- J. Shin
- A. Corpuz
- G. Kim
- P. Anannarukarn
- L. Thompson
- B. Tardy
- M. Sagstrom
- A. Yubol
- M. Lee
- M. Lee
- L. Strom
- R. O'Toole
- L. Maguire
- C. Ciganda
- G. Lopez
- S. Kyriacou
- A. Kim
- H. Shibuno
- A. Pano
- A. Buhai
- B. Altomare
- R. Liu
- Y. Nishimura
- P. Chien
- S. Lee
- S. Meadow
- H. Naveed
- A. Nordqvist
- P. Reto
- W. Hsu
- W. Meechai
- M. Katsu
- G. Dryburgh
- K. Gillman
Career Top-20
- S. Lewis
Major Winner
- M. Lee
- S. Park
- J. Lee6
- M. Yamashita
Winner
- R. Takeda
- E. Szokol
- I. Lindblad
- C. Iwai
- L. Woad
- A. Iwa
Current Year Top-80
- L. Duncan
- J. Bae
- M. Wang
- Y. Liu
- J. Lopez Ramirez
- I. Lee
- C. Porter
- M. De Roey
- S. Baba
- P. Roussin-Bouchard
- Y. Yoshida
- H. Kang
- W. Zhang
- I. Yoon
Top-10 Epson Tour
- L. Morris
- Y. Zhang
- J. Porvasnik
- B. Matthews
- F. Xu
- M. Young
Points #81-100
- E. Pedersen
- L. Hartlage
- H. Jang
- A. Ashok
- S. Cheng
- F. Kinhult
- B. Pagdanganan
- X. Yin
- J. Ewart Shadoff
- M. Metraux
- S. Grewal
- J. Jeon
- C. Borge
- C. Inglis
Career top 40
- E. Ji
- D. Kang
Current Season Reshuffle
- B. Moresco
- M. Liu
- A. Krauter
- D. Weber
- S. Joo
- R. Choi
- A. Munoz
- J. Lee5
- B. Do
- K. Park
- B. Law
- G. Stoll
- P. Phatlum
- M. He
- P. Delacour
- C. Masson
- K. Smith-Stroh
- M. Galdiano
- A. Doherty