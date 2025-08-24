Who is playing in the LPGA FM Championship 2025? Complete field explored

The LPGA’s 2025 FM Championship will take place from August 28 to 31 at the TPC Boston, flaunting a purse of $4.1 million. The event has a star-studded field, and this year, the winner will receive $615,000.

Ad

The FM Championship was won by Haeran Ryu last season, and the golfer won against Jin Young Ko in a playoff after both scored 15 as the total score.

The defending champion is returning to the field along with World No. 1 Nelly Korda and Jeeno Thitikul. Notably, the tournament will feature major winners such as Minjee Lee, Sung Yung Park, and more.

The top ten golfers on the Espon Tour will also play this week at the FM Championship. The list includes golfers like Lauren Morris, Jessica Porvasnik, Brooke Matthews, Madison Young, and more.

Ad

Trending

2025 FM Championship full field list

Here's a list of all the golfers who will play at the LPGA’s FM Championship in 2025:

Sponsor Tournament Invite

A. Zalsman

M. Ganne

HOF/Career Wins

B. Lincicome

Top-80

N. Korda

H. Ryu

J. Thitikul

A. Furue

H. Green

L. Coughlin

M. Saigo

S. Kim

L. Vu

J. Ko

B. Henderson

C. Boutier

H. Choi

C. Wannasaen

M. Stark

Y. Saso

P. Tavatanakit

R. Zhang

J. Im

J. Kupcho

M. Khang

N. An

N. Guseva

A. Yin

A. Kim

L. Grant

N. Hataoka

G. Ruffels

L. Li

A. Yang

S. Schmelzel

A. Jutanugarn

Y. Noh

E. Henseleit

N. Koerstz Madsen

J. Suwannapura

A. Lee

J. Shin

A. Corpuz

G. Kim

P. Anannarukarn

L. Thompson

B. Tardy

M. Sagstrom

A. Yubol

M. Lee

M. Lee

L. Strom

R. O'Toole

L. Maguire

C. Ciganda

G. Lopez

S. Kyriacou

A. Kim

H. Shibuno

A. Pano

A. Buhai

B. Altomare

R. Liu

Y. Nishimura

P. Chien

S. Lee

S. Meadow

H. Naveed

A. Nordqvist

P. Reto

W. Hsu

W. Meechai

M. Katsu

G. Dryburgh

K. Gillman

Ad

Career Top-20

S. Lewis

Major Winner

M. Lee

S. Park

J. Lee6

M. Yamashita

Winner

R. Takeda

E. Szokol

I. Lindblad

C. Iwai

L. Woad

A. Iwa

Current Year Top-80

L. Duncan

J. Bae

M. Wang

Y. Liu

J. Lopez Ramirez

I. Lee

C. Porter

M. De Roey

S. Baba

P. Roussin-Bouchard

Y. Yoshida

H. Kang

W. Zhang

I. Yoon

Top-10 Epson Tour

L. Morris

Y. Zhang

J. Porvasnik

B. Matthews

F. Xu

M. Young

Points #81-100

E. Pedersen

L. Hartlage

H. Jang

A. Ashok

S. Cheng

F. Kinhult

B. Pagdanganan

X. Yin

J. Ewart Shadoff

M. Metraux

S. Grewal

J. Jeon

C. Borge

C. Inglis

Career top 40

E. Ji

D. Kang

Ad

Current Season Reshuffle

B. Moresco

M. Liu

A. Krauter

D. Weber

S. Joo

R. Choi

A. Munoz

J. Lee5

B. Do

K. Park

B. Law

G. Stoll

P. Phatlum

M. He

P. Delacour

C. Masson

K. Smith-Stroh

M. Galdiano

A. Doherty

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More