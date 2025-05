The LPGA Tour will return to action this week with the Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba 2025. The first-ever edition of the event will take place from Thursday, May 22, to Sunday, May 25, at the El Camaleón Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo.

The Mexico Riviera Maya Open field will miss big names such as Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, Ruoning Yin, and Jeeno Thitikul. However, a few notables like Charley Hull and Linn Grant will be competing in the $2.5 million purse event.

LPGA Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba 2025 field explored

Here's a look at the field for the LPGA Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba 2025:

Fernanda Lira

Clarisa Temelo (a)

Maria Balcazar

Sei Young Kim

Hye-Jin Choi

Nataliya Guseva

Linn Grant

Charley Hull

Gabriela Ruffels

Jasmine Suwannapura

Jenny Shin

Albane Valenzuela

Bailey Tardy

Arpichaya Yubol

Ryann O'Toole

Leona Maguire

Sarah Kemp

Carlota Ciganda

Gaby Lopez

Alexa Pano

Brittany Altomare

Ruixin Liu

Peiyun Chien

Somi Lee

Hira Naveed

Anna Nordqvist

Paula Reto

Wei-Ling Hsu

Wichanee Meechai

Minami Katsu

Gemma Dryburgh

Kristen Gillman

In Gee Chun

Sung Hyun Park

Jeongeun Lee6

Rio Takeda

Cheyenne Knight

Elizabeth Szokol

Lindy Duncan

Akie Iwai

Yan Liu

Cassie Porter

Chisato Iwai

Manon De Roey

Miranda Wang

Yuri Yoshida

Yahui Zhang

Benedetta Moresco

Ina Yoon

Weiwei Zhang

Jiwon Jeon

Gigi Stoll

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Brooke Matthews

Lauren Morris

Fatima Fernandez Cano

Jessica Porvasnik

Jenny Bae

Madison Young

Jenny Coleman

Lauren Hartlage

Hyo Joon Jang

Aditi Ashok

Frida Kinhult

Bianca Pagdanganan

Xiaowen Yin

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Karis Davidson

Morgane Metraux

Savannah Grewal

Dani Holmqvist

Celine Borge

Caroline Inglis

Eun-Hee Ji

Danielle Kang

Dewi Weber

Mary Liu

Yu Liu

Soo Bin Joo

Caroline Masson

Jeongeun Lee5

Robyn Choi

Jing Yan

Pornanong Phatlum

Gurleen Kaur

Muni He

Ana Belac

Kate Smith-Stroh

Alena Sharp

Sophia Popov

Amanda Doherty

Azahara Munoz

Polly Mack

Olivia Cowan

Mariel Galdiano

Liqi Zeng

Mina Kreiter

Adela Cernousek

Julia Lopez Ramirez

Pernilla Lindberg

Caley McGinty

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Sofia Garcia

Daniela Iacobelli

Heather Lin

Haeji Kang

Jennifer Chang

Malia Nam

Maria Fassi

Yani Tseng

Brittany Lincicome

Christina Kim

Hee Young Park

Natalie Gulbis

Bronte Law

Annie Park

Kaitlyn Papp Budde

Dottie Ardina

Isabella Fierro

Yue Ren

Alexandra Forsterling

Natthakritta Vongtaveelap

Aline Krauter

Jaravee Boonchant

Daniela Darquea

Kiira Riihijarvi

Jennifer Song

Su Oh

Sarah Jane Smith

Kelly Tan

Min Lee

Maria Torres

Amelia Lewis

Cindy LaCrosse

Tiffany Chan

Brianna Do

Andrea Ostos Mendoza

Carolina Rotzinger

Ashley Lau

Lindsey McCurdy Peek

Lakareber Abe

Maddie Szeryk

