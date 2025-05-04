The PGA Tour will be hosting the Truist Championship and the Myrtle Beach Classic next week. While the first one will be a Signature Event and will feature top stars in action, the Myrtle Beach Classic will have a bigger field but not much star value.

The Myrtle Beach Classic will take place from Thursday, May 8, to Sunday, May 11, at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The event will feature 132 players competing for the $4 million purse and will boost some confidence ahead of the PGA Championship.

While the top names will be at Quail Hollow, the Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 will also feature some notable players like Nicolai Hojgaard, Rasmus Højgaard, Tom Kim, Kevin Kisner, and Jake Knapp. Blades Brown, who skipped the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, is also in action.

Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 field explored

Here's a look at the field for the Myrtle Beach Classic 2025:

Rafael Campos

Nico Echavarria

Brice Garnett

Lucas Glover

Chris Gotterup

Emiliano Grillo

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Lee Hodges

Mackenzie Hughes

Tom Kim

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Luke List

Peter Malnati

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Moore

Seamus Power

Davis Riley

Adam Svensson

Camilo Villegas

Kevin Yu

Webb Simpson

Kevin Kisner

Ryan Palmer

Brandt Snedeker

Jonathan Byrd

Bill Haas

Dillon Board

Blades Brown

Jackson Byrd

Alistair Docherty

Michael Feuerstein

Evan Harmeling

Theo Humphrey

Trent Phillips

Davis Shore

(The Q Winner)

Preston Cole

Adam Schenk

Patrick Rodgers

Mark Hubbard

Victor Perez

Beau Hossler

Justin Lower

Doug Ghim

Patrick Fishburn

Andrew Putnam

Rico Hoey

Carson Young

Sam Stevens

Ryo Hisatsune

Chandler Phillips

Matti Schmid

David Lipsky

Ben Kohles

Vince Whaley

Mac Meissner

Greyson Sigg

Nicolai Hojgaard

Chan Kim

Jacob Bridgeman

Ben Silverman

Chad Ramey

Ryan Fox

Henrik Norlander

Alex Smalley

David Skinns

Sami Valimaki

Joel Dahmen

Sam Ryder

Aaron Wise

Rasmus Hojgaard

Ryan Gerard

Aldrich Potgieter

Danny Walker

Isaiah Salinda

Alejandro Tosti

Max McGreevy

Kris Ventura

Jesper Svensson

Steven Fisk

Kevin Roy

Lanto Griffin

Ricky Castillo

Thorbjørn Olesen

Jackson Suber

Quade Cummins

Jeremy Paul

Will Chandler

Paul Peterson

William Mouw

Frankie Capan III

Harry Higgs

Matteo Manassero

John Pak

Noah Goodwin

Niklas Norgaard

Antoine Rozner

Norman Xiong

Aaron Baddeley

Matthew Riedel

Takumi Kanaya

Michael Thorbjornsen

Philip Knowles

Mason Andersen

Rikuya Hoshino

Taylor Dickson

Kevin Velo

Kaito Onishi

Thomas Rosenmueller

Cristobal Del Solar

Trevor Cone

Thriston Lawrence

Tim Widing

Hayden Buckley

Braden Thornberry

Paul Waring

Harrison Endycott

Anders Albertson

Scott Gutschewski

Hayden Springer

Joseph Bramlett

Dylan Wu

Trace Crowe

Taylor Montgomery

Zac Blair

Matt NeSmith

