The PGA Tour will be hosting the Truist Championship and the Myrtle Beach Classic next week. While the first one will be a Signature Event and will feature top stars in action, the Myrtle Beach Classic will have a bigger field but not much star value.
The Myrtle Beach Classic will take place from Thursday, May 8, to Sunday, May 11, at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The event will feature 132 players competing for the $4 million purse and will boost some confidence ahead of the PGA Championship.
While the top names will be at Quail Hollow, the Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 will also feature some notable players like Nicolai Hojgaard, Rasmus Højgaard, Tom Kim, Kevin Kisner, and Jake Knapp. Blades Brown, who skipped the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, is also in action.
Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 field explored
Here's a look at the field for the Myrtle Beach Classic 2025:
- Rafael Campos
- Nico Echavarria
- Brice Garnett
- Lucas Glover
- Chris Gotterup
- Emiliano Grillo
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Lee Hodges
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Tom Kim
- Patton Kizzire
- Jake Knapp
- Luke List
- Peter Malnati
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Moore
- Seamus Power
- Davis Riley
- Adam Svensson
- Camilo Villegas
- Kevin Yu
- Webb Simpson
- Kevin Kisner
- Ryan Palmer
- Brandt Snedeker
- Jonathan Byrd
- Bill Haas
- Dillon Board
- Blades Brown
- Jackson Byrd
- Alistair Docherty
- Michael Feuerstein
- Evan Harmeling
- Theo Humphrey
- Trent Phillips
- Davis Shore
- (The Q Winner)
- Preston Cole
- Adam Schenk
- Patrick Rodgers
- Mark Hubbard
- Victor Perez
- Beau Hossler
- Justin Lower
- Doug Ghim
- Patrick Fishburn
- Andrew Putnam
- Rico Hoey
- Carson Young
- Sam Stevens
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Chandler Phillips
- Matti Schmid
- David Lipsky
- Ben Kohles
- Vince Whaley
- Mac Meissner
- Greyson Sigg
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Chan Kim
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Ben Silverman
- Chad Ramey
- Ryan Fox
- Henrik Norlander
- Alex Smalley
- David Skinns
- Sami Valimaki
- Joel Dahmen
- Sam Ryder
- Aaron Wise
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- Ryan Gerard
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Danny Walker
- Isaiah Salinda
- Alejandro Tosti
- Max McGreevy
- Kris Ventura
- Jesper Svensson
- Steven Fisk
- Kevin Roy
- Lanto Griffin
- Ricky Castillo
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Jackson Suber
- Quade Cummins
- Jeremy Paul
- Will Chandler
- Paul Peterson
- William Mouw
- Frankie Capan III
- Harry Higgs
- Matteo Manassero
- John Pak
- Noah Goodwin
- Niklas Norgaard
- Antoine Rozner
- Norman Xiong
- Aaron Baddeley
- Matthew Riedel
- Takumi Kanaya
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Philip Knowles
- Mason Andersen
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Taylor Dickson
- Kevin Velo
- Kaito Onishi
- Thomas Rosenmueller
- Cristobal Del Solar
- Trevor Cone
- Thriston Lawrence
- Tim Widing
- Hayden Buckley
- Braden Thornberry
- Paul Waring
- Harrison Endycott
- Anders Albertson
- Scott Gutschewski
- Hayden Springer
- Joseph Bramlett
- Dylan Wu
- Trace Crowe
- Taylor Montgomery
- Zac Blair
- Matt NeSmith