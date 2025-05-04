Who is playing in the Myrtle Beach Classic 2025? Complete field explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified May 04, 2025 14:37 GMT
Myrtle Beach Classic - Final Round - Source: Getty
Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

The PGA Tour will be hosting the Truist Championship and the Myrtle Beach Classic next week. While the first one will be a Signature Event and will feature top stars in action, the Myrtle Beach Classic will have a bigger field but not much star value.

Ad

The Myrtle Beach Classic will take place from Thursday, May 8, to Sunday, May 11, at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The event will feature 132 players competing for the $4 million purse and will boost some confidence ahead of the PGA Championship.

While the top names will be at Quail Hollow, the Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 will also feature some notable players like Nicolai Hojgaard, Rasmus Højgaard, Tom Kim, Kevin Kisner, and Jake Knapp. Blades Brown, who skipped the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, is also in action.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 field explored

Here's a look at the field for the Myrtle Beach Classic 2025:

  • Rafael Campos
  • Nico Echavarria
  • Brice Garnett
  • Lucas Glover
  • Chris Gotterup
  • Emiliano Grillo
  • Harry Hall
  • Nick Hardy
  • Lee Hodges
  • Mackenzie Hughes
  • Tom Kim
  • Patton Kizzire
  • Jake Knapp
  • Luke List
  • Peter Malnati
  • Francesco Molinari
  • Taylor Moore
  • Seamus Power
  • Davis Riley
  • Adam Svensson
  • Camilo Villegas
  • Kevin Yu
  • Webb Simpson
  • Kevin Kisner
  • Ryan Palmer
  • Brandt Snedeker
  • Jonathan Byrd
  • Bill Haas
  • Dillon Board
  • Blades Brown
  • Jackson Byrd
  • Alistair Docherty
  • Michael Feuerstein
  • Evan Harmeling
  • Theo Humphrey
  • Trent Phillips
  • Davis Shore
  • (The Q Winner)
  • Preston Cole
  • Adam Schenk
  • Patrick Rodgers
  • Mark Hubbard
  • Victor Perez
  • Beau Hossler
  • Justin Lower
  • Doug Ghim
  • Patrick Fishburn
  • Andrew Putnam
  • Rico Hoey
  • Carson Young
  • Sam Stevens
  • Ryo Hisatsune
  • Chandler Phillips
  • Matti Schmid
  • David Lipsky
  • Ben Kohles
  • Vince Whaley
  • Mac Meissner
  • Greyson Sigg
  • Nicolai Hojgaard
  • Chan Kim
  • Jacob Bridgeman
  • Ben Silverman
  • Chad Ramey
  • Ryan Fox
  • Henrik Norlander
  • Alex Smalley
  • David Skinns
  • Sami Valimaki
  • Joel Dahmen
  • Sam Ryder
  • Aaron Wise
  • Rasmus Hojgaard
  • Ryan Gerard
  • Aldrich Potgieter
  • Danny Walker
  • Isaiah Salinda
  • Alejandro Tosti
  • Max McGreevy
  • Kris Ventura
  • Jesper Svensson
  • Steven Fisk
  • Kevin Roy
  • Lanto Griffin
  • Ricky Castillo
  • Thorbjørn Olesen
  • Jackson Suber
  • Quade Cummins
  • Jeremy Paul
  • Will Chandler
  • Paul Peterson
  • William Mouw
  • Frankie Capan III
  • Harry Higgs
  • Matteo Manassero
  • John Pak
  • Noah Goodwin
  • Niklas Norgaard
  • Antoine Rozner
  • Norman Xiong
  • Aaron Baddeley
  • Matthew Riedel
  • Takumi Kanaya
  • Michael Thorbjornsen
  • Philip Knowles
  • Mason Andersen
  • Rikuya Hoshino
  • Taylor Dickson
  • Kevin Velo
  • Kaito Onishi
  • Thomas Rosenmueller
  • Cristobal Del Solar
  • Trevor Cone
  • Thriston Lawrence
  • Tim Widing
  • Hayden Buckley
  • Braden Thornberry
  • Paul Waring
  • Harrison Endycott
  • Anders Albertson
  • Scott Gutschewski
  • Hayden Springer
  • Joseph Bramlett
  • Dylan Wu
  • Trace Crowe
  • Taylor Montgomery
  • Zac Blair
  • Matt NeSmith
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications