Who is playing in the Truist Championship 2025? Complete field and categories explored

The PGA Tour travels to Charlotte, North Carolina, next week for the Truist Championship 2025, the next Signature Event of the season. The tournament will run from Thursday, May 8, to Sunday, May 11, at the prestigious Quail Hollow Club.
Formerly known as the Wells Fargo Championship, the revamped Truist Championship boasts a $20 million purse and will feature most of the world’s top-ranked players. It also serves as the final tune-up before the 2025 PGA Championship, and will be a crucial chance to build momentum ahead of the season’s second major.
The 2025 Truist Championship field includes Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland, and most of the PGA Tour's elite names. Rory McIlroy returns as the defending champion at Quail Hollow. With three wins already this season, McIlroy is in dominant form in 2025. Notably, he has four victories at this event, which is the most by any player in the tournament’s history.
Here's a look at the field for the Truist Championship 2025:
Top 50 on the 2024 FedExCup
- Collin Morikawa
- Sahith Theegala
- Xander Schauffele
- Russell Henley
- Adam Scott
- Sungjae Im
- Wyndham Clark
- Rory McIlroy
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Shane Lowry
- Sam Burns
- Viktor Hovland
- Justin Thomas
- Taylor Pendrith
- Ludvig Åberg
- Patrick Cantlay
- Robert MacIntyre
- Matthieu Pavon
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Keegan Bradley
- Byeong Hun An
- Tony Finau
- Aaron Rai
- Akshay Bhatia
- Chris Kirk
- Sepp Straka
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Tom Hoge
- Brian Harman
- Si Woo Kim
- Jason Day
- Davis Thompson
- Denny McCarthy
- Cam Davis
- Alex Noren
- Will Zalatoris
- Corey Conners
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- J.T. Poston
- Thomas Detry
- Stephan Jaeger
- Cameron Young
- Austin Eckroat
- Max Homa
- Adam Hadwin
- Max Greyserman
- Nick Dunlap
- Eric Cole
Current-Year Tournament Winners (Not Including Additional Events)
- Brian Campbell
- Harris English
- Joe Highsmith
Sponsor Exemptions
- Rickie Fowler
- Jordan Spieth
- Gary Woodland
Aon Next 10 (Projected Through THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson)
TBD
Aon Swing 5 (Projected Through THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson)
TBD
Past winners at the Truist Championship explored
Here's a look at the past winners of the Truist Championship:
- 2024: Rory McIlroy
- 2023: Wyndham Clark
- 2022: Max Homa
- 2021: Rory McIlroy
- 2020: Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
- 2019: Max Homa
- 2018: Jason Day
- 2017: Brian Harman
- 2016: James Hahn
- 2015: Rory McIlroy
- 2014: J. B. Holmes
- 2013: Derek Ernst
- 2012: Rickie Fowler
- 2011: Lucas Glover
- 2010: Rory McIlroy
- 2009: Sean O'Hair
- 2008: Anthony Kim
- 2007: Tiger Woods
- 2006: Jim Furyk
- 2005: Vijay Singh
- 2004: Joey Sindelar
- 2003: David Toms