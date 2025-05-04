Who is playing in the Truist Championship 2025? Complete field and categories explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified May 04, 2025 14:21 GMT
PGA: Wells Fargo Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn
Rory McIlroy is the defending champion at the Truist Championship 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

The PGA Tour travels to Charlotte, North Carolina, next week for the Truist Championship 2025, the next Signature Event of the season. The tournament will run from Thursday, May 8, to Sunday, May 11, at the prestigious Quail Hollow Club.

Formerly known as the Wells Fargo Championship, the revamped Truist Championship boasts a $20 million purse and will feature most of the world’s top-ranked players. It also serves as the final tune-up before the 2025 PGA Championship, and will be a crucial chance to build momentum ahead of the season’s second major.

The 2025 Truist Championship field includes Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland, and most of the PGA Tour's elite names. Rory McIlroy returns as the defending champion at Quail Hollow. With three wins already this season, McIlroy is in dominant form in 2025. Notably, he has four victories at this event, which is the most by any player in the tournament’s history.

also-read-trending Trending

Here's a look at the field for the Truist Championship 2025:

Top 50 on the 2024 FedExCup

  1. Collin Morikawa
  2. Sahith Theegala
  3. Xander Schauffele
  4. Russell Henley
  5. Adam Scott
  6. Sungjae Im
  7. Wyndham Clark
  8. Rory McIlroy
  9. Hideki Matsuyama
  10. Shane Lowry
  11. Sam Burns
  12. Viktor Hovland
  13. Justin Thomas
  14. Taylor Pendrith
  15. Ludvig Åberg
  16. Patrick Cantlay
  17. Robert MacIntyre
  18. Matthieu Pavon
  19. Tommy Fleetwood
  20. Keegan Bradley
  21. Byeong Hun An
  22. Tony Finau
  23. Aaron Rai
  24. Akshay Bhatia
  25. Chris Kirk
  26. Sepp Straka
  27. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  28. Tom Hoge
  29. Brian Harman
  30. Si Woo Kim
  31. Jason Day
  32. Davis Thompson
  33. Denny McCarthy
  34. Cam Davis
  35. Alex Noren
  36. Will Zalatoris
  37. Corey Conners
  38. Matt Fitzpatrick
  39. J.T. Poston
  40. Thomas Detry
  41. Stephan Jaeger
  42. Cameron Young
  43. Austin Eckroat
  44. Max Homa
  45. Adam Hadwin
  46. Max Greyserman
  47. Nick Dunlap
  48. Eric Cole

Current-Year Tournament Winners (Not Including Additional Events)

  1. Brian Campbell
  2. Harris English
  3. Joe Highsmith

Sponsor Exemptions

  1. Rickie Fowler
  2. Jordan Spieth
  3. Gary Woodland

Aon Next 10 (Projected Through THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson)

TBD

Aon Swing 5 (Projected Through THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson)

TBD

Past winners at the Truist Championship explored

Here's a look at the past winners of the Truist Championship:

  • 2024: Rory McIlroy
  • 2023: Wyndham Clark
  • 2022: Max Homa
  • 2021: Rory McIlroy
  • 2020: Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
  • 2019: Max Homa
  • 2018: Jason Day
  • 2017: Brian Harman
  • 2016: James Hahn
  • 2015: Rory McIlroy
  • 2014: J. B. Holmes
  • 2013: Derek Ernst
  • 2012: Rickie Fowler
  • 2011: Lucas Glover
  • 2010: Rory McIlroy
  • 2009: Sean O'Hair
  • 2008: Anthony Kim
  • 2007: Tiger Woods
  • 2006: Jim Furyk
  • 2005: Vijay Singh
  • 2004: Joey Sindelar
  • 2003: David Toms
