Who is playing in the U.S. Women's Open 2025? Complete field and categories explored

The LPGA Tour will head to Erin, Wisconsin, next week for the U.S. Women's Open 2025. The third major of the season will take place from Thursday, May 29, to Sunday, June 1, at Erin Hills Golf Club. This will be the first time the national championship is held at this venue.
The U.S. Women's Open 2025 will feature most of the top golf stars, such as Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, and Jeeno Thitikul. Yuka Saso is the defending champion and will be looking to become the first player since Karrie Webb to win in back-to-back seasons. Besides, she also has a chance to become the seventh three-time winner at the U.S. Women's Open.
U.S. Women's Open 2025 field explored
Here's a look at the complete field for the U.S. Women's Open 2025:
- Hanna Alberto
- Narin An
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Dottie Ardina
- Amari Avery
- Saki Baba
- Pia Babnik
- Sohyun Bae
- Carla Bernat Escuder (a)
- Brooke Biermann (a)
- Celine Borge
- Vanessa Borovilos (a)
- Celine Boutier
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Hye-Jin Choi
- In Gee Chun
- Carlota Ciganda
- Hailee Cooper
- Allisen Corpuz
- Lauren Coughlin
- Abbey Daniel
- Celeste Dao
- Daniela Darquea
- Klara Davidson Spilkova
- Manon De Roey
- Amanda Doherty
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Lindy Duncan
- Jennifer Elliott
- Maria Fassi
- Rayee Feng (a)
- Ayaka Furue
- Isi Gabsa
- Linn Grant
- Hannah Green
- Nataliya Guseva
- Nasa Hataoka
- Sophie Hausmann
- Nanoko Hayashi
- Brooke Henderson
- Esther Henseleit
- Kary Hollenbaugh (a)
- Yu-Sang Hou
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Anna Huang
- Charley Hull
- Youmin Hwang
- Hinata Ikeba
- Jin Hee Im
- Chisato Iwai
- Akie Iwai
- Kotona Izumida
- Jiwon Jeon
- Leah John
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Gabriella Kano (a)
- Nicha Kanpai (a)
- Minami Katsu
- Gurleen Kaur
- Yui Kawamoto
- Megan Khang
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Sei Young Kim
- A Lim Kim
- Grace Kim
- Su Ji Kim
- Auston Kim
- Hazuki Kimura (a)
- Lydia Ko
- Jin Young Ko
- Sakura Koiwai
- Katelyn Kong (a)
- Nelly Korda
- Aline Krauter
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Shiho Kuwaki
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Minjee Lee
- Andrea Lee
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Jude Lee (a)
- Sophia Lee (a)
- Ilhee Lee
- Jeongeun Lee5
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Napat Lertsadwattana
- Katie Li (a)
- Sarah Lim (a)
- Ingrid Lindblad
- Leta Lindley
- Gaby Lopez
- Julia Lopez Ramirez
- Carolina Lopez-Chacarra (a)
- Dasom Ma
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Leona Maguire
- Rianne Malixi (a)
- Maria Jose Marin (a)
- Paula Martin Sampedro (a)
- Caley McGinty
- Wichanee Meechai
- Kim Metraux
- Aira Nagasawa (a)
- Lauren Nguyen (a)
- Yuna Nishimura
- Yealimi Noh
- Anna Nordqvist
- Farah O'Keefe (a)
- Emily Odwin (a)
- Sung Hyun Park
- Sophia Popov
- Seunghui Ro
- Kiara Romero (a)
- Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
- Gabriela Ruffels
- Hana Ryskova (a)
- Haeran Ryu
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Mao Saigo
- Yuka Saso
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Hinako Shibuno
- Jiyai Shin
- Jenny Shin
- Elina Sinz
- Andie Smith (a)
- Maja Stark
- Linnea Strom
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Ai Suzuki
- Rio Takeda
- Asterisk Talley (a)
- Chiara Tamburlini
- Kelly Tan
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Jeeno Thitikul
- Lexi Thompson
- Pei-Ying Tsai
- Yani Tseng
- Albane Valenzuela
- Kailie Vongsaga
- Lilia Vu
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Dana Williams
- Lottie Woad (a)
- Miyu Yamashita
- Jing Yan
- Amy Yang
- Ruoning Yin
- Angel Yin
- Hyunjo Yoo
- Ina Yoon
- Arpichaya Yubol
- Rose Zhang
