Who is playing in the Wyndham Championship 2025? Full field explored

The PGA Tour will now head to North Carolina for the Wyndham Championship. The last event ahead of the FedEx Cup Playoffs will take place from Thursday, July 31, to Sunday, August 3, at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro.
The Wyndham Championship is the last chance for the players to make it inside the playoffs, so it will feature some notable names fighting for a spot. Twenty-one of the top 50-ranked players will be in action this week at Sedgefield Country Club.
World No. 8 Keegan Bradley is the highest-ranked player in the Wyndham Championship. Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre, and Ben Griffin are among the notables in the field.
Wyndham Championship 2025 field explored
Here's a look at the field for the Wyndham Championship 2025:
- Keegan Bradley
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Robert MacIntyre
- Ben Griffin
- Sungjae Im
- Andrew Novak
- Ryan Fox
- Aaron Rai
- Max Greyserman
- Akshay Bhatia
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Thomas Detry
- Adam Scott
- Lucas Glover
- Cameron Young
- J.T. Poston
- Tony Finau
- Denny McCarthy
- Ryan Gerard
- Jordan Spieth
- Sahith Theegala
- Byeong Hun An
- Nico Echavarria
- Matt McCarty
- Michael Kim
- Bud Cauley
- Brian Campbell
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Tom Kim
- Stephan Jaeger
- Si Woo Kim
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Davis Riley
- Davis Thompson
- Kevin Yu
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Chris Kirk
- Sam Stevens
- Harry Hall
- Erik van Rooyen
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Joe Highsmith
- Matti Schmid
- Austin Eckroat
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Thriston Lawrence
- Nick Dunlap
- Jake Knapp
- Cam Davis
- Eric Cole
- Alex Noren
- Max McGreevy
- Matt Wallace
- Kurt Kitayama
- Matthieu Pavon
- Keith Mitchell
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Emiliano Grillo
- Beau Hossler
- Max Homa
- Patrick Rodgers
- Gary Woodland
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Victor Perez
- Taylor Moore
- Rico Hoey
- Jesper Svensson
- Mark Hubbard
- Vince Whaley
- Patrick Fishburn
- Lee Hodges
- William Mouw
- Niklas Norgaard
- Alex Smalley
- Kevin Roy
- Sami Valimaki
- Karl Vilips
- Pierceson Coody
- Doug Ghim
- Andrew Putnam
- Justin Lower
- Luke Clanton
- Matt Kuchar
- Adam Hadwin
- Matteo Manassero
- Antoine Rozner
- Garrick Higgo
- Seamus Power
- Carson Young
- David Lipsky
- Harry Higgs
- Chan Kim
- Jackson Suber
- Chandler Phillips
- Joel Dahmen
- Steven Fisk
- Patton Kizzire
- Sam Ryder
- Adam Schenk
- Paul Peterson
- Isaiah Salinda
- Henrik Norlander
- Takumi Kanaya
- Mac Meissner
- Zach Johnson
- Kris Ventura
- David Skinns
- Ben Kohles
- Danny Walker
- Ben Silverman
- Brice Garnett
- Luke List
- Ricky Castillo
- Quade Cummins
- Frankie Capan III
- Peter Malnati
- Nate Lashley
- Adam Svensson
- Chad Ramey
- Rafael Campos
- Greyson Sigg
- Will Gordon
- Thomas Rosenmueller
- Taylor Dickson
- John Pak
- Will Chandler
- Lanto Griffin
- Zac Blair
- Brandt Snedeker
- Camilo Villegas
- Nick Hardy
- Cristobal Del Solar
- Noah Goodwin
- Trey Mullinax
- Trevor Cone
- Webb Simpson
- Chesson Hadley
- Kaito Onishi
- Philip Knowles
- Matthew Riedel
- Kevin Velo
- Jackson Koivun
- Aaron Baddeley
- Kevin Kisner
- Ryan Palmer
- Preston Cole
- David Ford
- Jim Herman
- Gordon Sargent
- Aaron Wise