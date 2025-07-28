Who is playing in the Wyndham Championship 2025? Full field explored

The PGA Tour will now head to North Carolina for the Wyndham Championship. The last event ahead of the FedEx Cup Playoffs will take place from Thursday, July 31, to Sunday, August 3, at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro.

The Wyndham Championship is the last chance for the players to make it inside the playoffs, so it will feature some notable names fighting for a spot. Twenty-one of the top 50-ranked players will be in action this week at Sedgefield Country Club.

World No. 8 Keegan Bradley is the highest-ranked player in the Wyndham Championship. Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre, and Ben Griffin are among the notables in the field.

Wyndham Championship 2025 field explored

Here's a look at the field for the Wyndham Championship 2025:

Keegan Bradley

Hideki Matsuyama

Robert MacIntyre

Ben Griffin

Sungjae Im

Andrew Novak

Ryan Fox

Aaron Rai

Max Greyserman

Akshay Bhatia

Matt Fitzpatrick

Thomas Detry

Adam Scott

Lucas Glover

Cameron Young

J.T. Poston

Tony Finau

Denny McCarthy

Ryan Gerard

Jordan Spieth

Sahith Theegala

Byeong Hun An

Nico Echavarria

Matt McCarty

Michael Kim

Bud Cauley

Brian Campbell

Mackenzie Hughes

Tom Kim

Stephan Jaeger

Si Woo Kim

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Davis Riley

Davis Thompson

Kevin Yu

Jacob Bridgeman

Chris Kirk

Sam Stevens

Harry Hall

Erik van Rooyen

Rasmus Højgaard

Joe Highsmith

Matti Schmid

Austin Eckroat

Nicolai Højgaard

Thriston Lawrence

Nick Dunlap

Jake Knapp

Cam Davis

Eric Cole

Alex Noren

Max McGreevy

Matt Wallace

Kurt Kitayama

Matthieu Pavon

Keith Mitchell

Thorbjørn Olesen

Rickie Fowler

Ryo Hisatsune

Emiliano Grillo

Beau Hossler

Max Homa

Patrick Rodgers

Gary Woodland

Michael Thorbjornsen

Victor Perez

Taylor Moore

Rico Hoey

Jesper Svensson

Mark Hubbard

Vince Whaley

Patrick Fishburn

Lee Hodges

William Mouw

Niklas Norgaard

Alex Smalley

Kevin Roy

Sami Valimaki

Karl Vilips

Pierceson Coody

Doug Ghim

Andrew Putnam

Justin Lower

Luke Clanton

Matt Kuchar

Adam Hadwin

Matteo Manassero

Antoine Rozner

Garrick Higgo

Seamus Power

Carson Young

David Lipsky

Harry Higgs

Chan Kim

Jackson Suber

Chandler Phillips

Joel Dahmen

Steven Fisk

Patton Kizzire

Sam Ryder

Adam Schenk

Paul Peterson

Isaiah Salinda

Henrik Norlander

Takumi Kanaya

Mac Meissner

Zach Johnson

Kris Ventura

David Skinns

Ben Kohles

Danny Walker

Ben Silverman

Brice Garnett

Luke List

Ricky Castillo

Quade Cummins

Frankie Capan III

Peter Malnati

Nate Lashley

Adam Svensson

Chad Ramey

Rafael Campos

Greyson Sigg

Will Gordon

Thomas Rosenmueller

Taylor Dickson

John Pak

Will Chandler

Lanto Griffin

Zac Blair

Brandt Snedeker

Camilo Villegas

Nick Hardy

Cristobal Del Solar

Noah Goodwin

Trey Mullinax

Trevor Cone

Webb Simpson

Chesson Hadley

Kaito Onishi

Philip Knowles

Matthew Riedel

Kevin Velo

Jackson Koivun

Aaron Baddeley

Kevin Kisner

Ryan Palmer

Preston Cole

David Ford

Jim Herman

Gordon Sargent

Aaron Wise

