Who is Raul Pereda? Know all about the Mexican golfer

PGA Tour star Raul Pereda was born in Cordoba, Mexico, on June 29, 1996. The Mexican has played 10 PGA Tour events with 3 cuts made.

Pereda played nine PGA Tour Latinoamérica events in his 2018 rookie year, making six cuts and two top-20 finishes. He finished 88th on the Order of Merit rookie year on tour.

Pereda played all LOCALiQ Series events in his 2019 - 2020 season and missed the cut in one event and finished top three in one to finish 15th on the points leaderboard. He finished tied for third at Estrella del Mar and carded an ace to finish four strokes behind winner Alex Rocha.

He earned exempt status for half of the PGA Tour Latinoamérica after a T9 finish at the 2020 PTLA Qualifying Tournament in Argentina.

Raul Pereda's 2020 - 2021 season saw four top-10 finishes in eight starts to put him 11th on the points leaderboard. He shot the best score in the final round of the Mackenzie Tour PGA Tour Canada Q-School USA East 1 with a 6-under 66 to finish tied for fifth at the event. He went into a playoff with two other players for the last two spots available for full Tour status. Pereda earned the last spot by carding in a par for the second playoff hole.

Raul Pereda made 12 appearances in 2022 with three top-10 finishes. He finished second at the Diners Club Peru Open six strokes behind the leader.

He earned his PGA Tour membership with an 8-under par tied-for-fourth finish at the Final Stage of the 2023 PGA Tour Q-School on the Korn Ferry Tour at TPC Sawgrass.

Pereda is currently tied for 16th place at the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson with a score of 3-under par and two holes left to play.

Pereda's 2024 PGA Tour season finishes so far excluding the ongoing 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson are:

DATE TOURNAMENT FINISH SCORE 1.21.2024 The American Express CUT -1 1.27.2024 Farmers Insurance Open CUT +3 2.25.2024 Mexico Open CUT +2 3.10.2024 Puerto Rico Open T42 -10 3.24.2024 Valspar Championship CUT +3 3.31.2024 Texas Children's Houston Open T78 +5 4.7.2024 Valero Texas Open CUT +7 4.21.2024 Corales Puntacana Championship CUT +2 4.28.2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans CUT -144

Raul Pereda Amateur Career

Raul Pereda went to college at Jacksonville University for his undergraduate and to play for the golf team. Pereda earned All-Atlantic Sun Conference first-team, All-tournament first-team, and Ping All-Southeast Region honors in his final year at college in 2018 for his performance. He received second all-conference team his junior year and made the Atlantic Sun Conference All-Freshman team when he joined the Jacksonville team in 2015.

Pereda earned silver at the 2018 Central America and Caribbean Games in Colombia with a score of 11-under to trail leader Marcelo Rozo by 13 shots.

At 17 years old, Pereda won the 2014 Mexican Tour event with a score of 13-under and a three-shot lead.

He finished tied for 42nd to turn professional in 2018 after missing the cut at PGA Tour Latinoamérica two consecutive years in a row.